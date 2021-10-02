/Electric Vehicles – Why They Are Changing the Game

Electric vehicles are here to stay. These cars are changing and revolutionizing the motor vehicle industry in so many ways. Since their invention, several vital improvements and advancements have made electric vehicles more efficient. Companies such as Tesla have been rolling out different models of EVs into the market to suit the varying everyday needs of users.

If you don’t already own an electric car, getting one will prove beneficial for you. They come with many advantages, from cheaper fuel costs to a better driving experience to reducing emissions. Here are reasons why EVs are a game-changer and why you should consider buying one.

They are convenient

Rather than searching for a gas station offering the lowest prices, you have the option of charging them at your home with EVs. The costs will be cheaper and more predictable. It will only take a much shorter time, and you will have a “full tank” every other morning. They are simpler to maintain, and therefore you enjoy cheaper maintenance costs.

Another advantage is that you don't need to change your oil after every 5000 or so miles.

They help you save more

Regardless of the charging station you plug into anywhere in the country, it is cheaper to fuel EVs. The electricity providers who own these stations offer great rates, ensuring that it is much more affordable. These cars will also save you maintenance costs. They don’t have gasoline engines; thus, they don’t require; spark plugs, timing belts, or oil changes. Moreover, they don’t require routine maintenance. This cut in costs can save you a significant amount of money over your vehicle’s lifetime.

Lower emissions

EVs are a gift to the environment as they release less global emissions compared to conventional vehicles. The emissions are ridiculously low, which is a good thing. The quality of electric cars when emission performance is concerned is set to improve since the coal used to generate electricity will be displaced by solar and wind. You can even choose to pair your EV with the solar panels on your rooftop or with the energy storage units at your home. If exclusively powered by renewable energy, they can operate almost emission-free.

A better driving experience.

The electric engine fitted in an EV generates instantaneous torque. This means that it will zoom off the starting lines, providing you with smooth acceleration and deceleration. The cars also possess a low center of gravity. This is advantageous as it causes an improvement in responsiveness, handling, and comfort while riding.

They cut global oil consumption

Using oil in your vehicle brings about a myriad of issues. The reliance on oil as the primary energy source for transportation is also problematic. EVs provide a chance for you to break from this norm. It also offers you a better and cleaner way to power your vehicle. With time, they will cut the global oil use by millions of barrels daily.

Be part of the change by investing in an EV. With the availability of charging stations everywhere, you can fuel your vehicle and have an enhanced driving experience.

