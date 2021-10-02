/When Are Car Dealerships Liable for Accident Injuries?

If a vehicle upon purchase has sustained damage or contains a part that’s either defective or has been recalled, car dealerships may be liable for any resulting accidents and injuries. Faulty components of all kinds could contribute to serious or even fatal car accidents, making it important for dealerships to do what they can to properly maintain their vehicles up to the time of purchase.

Potential Defects in Used Vehicles

Used cars have often experienced a certain level of wear and tear, particularly if they’ve seen multiple owners over the years. Over time, the quality of various parts could also degrade, putting motorists at risk of accidents.

For instance, faulty brakes could lead to brake failures that prevent drivers from stopping in time to avoid a serious motor vehicle accident. Other potential defective parts could include faulty tires, airbags that don’t deploy, faulty suspensions, faulty seat belts, or sticky gas pedals, among others. In some cases, airbags could even deploy too forcefully, causing injuries to drivers and passengers.

In many of these cases, the manufacturer of these defective parts would be liable for any accidents and damages sustained, but some circumstances may involve used car dealership’s negligence.

When Dealerships Are Liable for Defective Parts

While manufacturers must do their part to provide functioning components that don’t put drivers and others at risk, dealers also bear some responsibility in maintaining the vehicles on their lot. Dealers need to handle recalls when needed, and they also need to replace and repair parts as needed to keep vehicles in working condition before putting them up for sale.

If dealers fail to perform proper maintenance or use defective replacement parts, this could lead to serious accidents. If a dealer is found to be liable for an accident because of negligence regarding vehicle upkeep, victims may be able to file a claim or lawsuit against them with the help of a car accident attorney.

Proving That a Dealer Was Negligent

If a dealer is responsible for an accident and resulting damages, victims may have a difficult time proving that the dealer’s negligence contributed to the accident. Individuals will have to investigate the specific part that caused the vehicle failure, along with the manufacturers and other parties outside of the dealer. This is why it’s often ideal to work with an attorney to help prove negligence and support a claim or lawsuit.

Manufacturers may bear responsibility for defective parts in many cases, but negligent dealers that fail to maintain their vehicles before selling them could face repercussions if their negligence leads to an accident.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]