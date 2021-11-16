/A Brief ATV Buying Guide for Beginners

Buying any vehicle is a significant decision that entails considering some critical aspects such as price, type, size, and features. While you may need to consider all the above things when buying an ATV (or an All-Terrain Vehicle), there are other factors to think about as well.

For instance, know which ATV parts are most critical to your vehicle’s proper functioning. Moreover, find out what accessories you may need additionally to enjoy a comfortable and safe ride.

The following are some crucial factors you must remember to make buying your first ATV a hassle-free experience.

Determine Your Priorities

It is vital to decide your priorities first to avoid getting overwhelmed with the mountain of information out there on buying ATVs. Think about why you want one, where you will be driving it, and how often you wish to use it. If you want to use the vehicle for recreational and work purposes, consider investing in a flexible one, such as a sports-cum-utility ATV, that can help you do both.

Therefore, being realistic about your goals will go a long way in helping you make the right choice for you.

Know about the Types

The US ATV market is an ever-expanding one, testifying of the immense popularity of these incredible vehicles. Hundreds of thousands of different vehicles are sold each year to people for work or recreational purposes. Listed below are some critical ATV types you can consider buying, depending on your needs.

Utility ATVs – Powerful and compact in design, utility models are meant for folks who wish to use them primarily for work around the house, farm, or factory. They have built-in racks and flexible hooks that come in handy for any kind of work. So, whether you need to haul farm implements or other cargo across the property, these vehicles make it a breeze to do so. They have extra features such as storage boxes, power outlets, and removable headlights, which are bonuses.

Sports ATVs – As the name suggests, sports ATVs are for people who wish to have fun rides across rough paths. These vehicles are lighter, allowing riders to drive challenging landscapes quickly and even catch some air. With robust suspension systems, they are designed to handle any challenges that come with complex riding.

Youth ATVs – If you are buying a vehicle for a youngster, consider investing in a youth ATV as they are designed specifically for young riders. They are lightweight, smaller, and have less powerful engines, making them a safe choice for this age group. Even so, it is critical to discuss safety measures beforehand and monitor ATV rides when young kids are involved.

Sports-Utility ATVs – As more people use their utility ATVs for sport and vice versa, companies have begun manufacturing models that are flexible enough to do both. These hybrid vehicles come with powerful sports engines that enable riders to drive across tricky terrain and utility features that allow them to get some work done. In short, they are an excellent choice for those who use them for work most of the time and enjoy leisure rides once in a while.

Consider Investing in a Used ATV

A brand new ATV can cost you anywhere from $2,299 to $14,999 and more, depending on the model and features. This amount can be a bit too high for most folks only interested in a functional vehicle that can help them do some work around the house and farm. If you fall within this category, consider investing in a used ATV that can save you thousands of dollars. However, make sure the vehicle you are about to purchase has robust parts that work perfectly well.

Before buying the ATV, you can check each part yourself or get a mechanic to do it for you. This will not cost you much and, instead, protect you from buying a vehicle past its life span.

Check All the Parts

Besides the above crucial points, one of the most critical aspects of the buying process is to ensure that all the ATV parts are in perfect condition. This is an essential step that you must take even when buying a new vehicle from a reputable dealer to not end up with a faulty product.

So, ensure to check the steering racks, tires, ball bearings, shock absorbers, brakes, clutch, velocity boots, and chain and sprocket thoroughly before purchasing the vehicle. It is also advisable to check the engine and make sure there are no leaks. If any of them seem faulty to you, point them out to the seller so a possible solution can be reached. But if you neglect the issue and buy a subpar vehicle, it could result in a severe accident during the ride.

