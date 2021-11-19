/Is CARCHEX A Reputable Extended Auto Warranty Company?

CARCHEX is a well-renowned extended car warranty provider in the U.S. It has been involved in the extended warranty business since 1999 and operates in all 50 states. A Baltimore, Maryland-based entrepreneur, Jason Goldsmith, is the founder and CEO of CARCHEX.

The company does not administer its own plans. Instead, it works with several third-party warranty providers, including American Auto Shield, Allegiance, CARCHEX Connect, or Royal. According to CARCHEX reviews, there’s overwhelming praise by customers for its excellent customer service, variety of coverage options, and competitive pricing. This is particularly when compared to other offers from extended warranty providers.

Extended Warranty Plans

The company offers five coverage options designed to meet the needs and budgets of all drivers. They all come with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Plus, the plans don’t involve down payments and feature a maximum payment timeline of 24 months.

Here’s a breakdown of the five coverage plans which can be customized for all vehicles:

Titanium

This warranty plan provides coverage comparable to a bumper-to-bumper warranty. It covers the majority of your car parts with only a few exclusions. It’s the highest form of coverage available. Titanium is suited for those who own new vehicles and want protection for up to a decade.

Silver

Silver-tier warranties cover the essential systems of your car. Besides powertrain coverage, you enjoy coverage for electrical, fuel delivery, and air-conditioning components. This coverage is well suited for high mileage cars. It lasts up to seven years.

Bronze

This is the lowest level of coverage amongst the five CARCHEX plans. It is apt for high-mileage cars (150,000 miles) and lasts up to six years. It provides coverage for the most common and costly repairs to the transmission and engine system. It particularly covers the powertrain components, including:

Engine components (pistons, crankshaft, connecting rods, and bearings)

Drive axle components

Transmission components

Gold

The Gold plan covers several major vehicle system components for up to a decade. Along with the protection offered in both Silver and Bronze plans, drivers also enjoy coverage for braking and steering components, including:

Disc calipers

Master cylinder

Metallic hydraulic lines

Backing plates

Platinum

This plan is suited for drivers who want to bring down their warranty expenses. But still want to enjoy premium coverage for up to 10 years. Besides the components covered in the Gold, Silver, and Bronze warranty plans, the platinum coverage also includes:

Suspension components (upper/lower ball joints, mounting plates, struts)

Superior electrical components (solenoids, wiper motors)

Heating components (thermostat, water pump, radiator)

With any car warranty, policyholders must maintain their cars according to the service manual. This is important to keep their service contracts valid. Otherwise, ignoring regular car maintenance may have your service contract invalidated.

Additional Perks

Besides providing coverage for repair costs, all extended CARCHEX plans come with added perks, including:

24-hour roadside assistance (fuel delivery, lockout services & battery jumps)

Towing benefits

Rental car reimbursement

Trip interruption benefits (hotel and meal expenses)

Exclusions

CARCHEX states that its extended warranties will cover specific car repairs resulting from normal use. None of the CARCHEX plans will cover the following items:

Components damaged through natural disasters, vandalism, or collision

Altered or modified items

Particular luxury brands, like Bentley, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, and Alfa Romeo

Normal wear and tear in components like wheels, tires, wiper blades, and brake pads.

How CARCHEX Works

The service contract covers unexpected breakdown repairs. It also affords you the following privileges:

You get to choose your repair shop. CARCHEX has partnerships with over 30,000 certified repair facilities. You can choose which listed facility to take your vehicle for an assessment by a mechanic.

The company pays the repair costs directly to the repair facility. This means you don’t have to worry about paying the bill out of pocket and later claiming reimbursement.

As a policyholder, you can reach out to customer service for assistance, thanks to its 24-hour support.

Accolades and Partnerships

Apart from customer satisfaction, another important hallmark of a good third-party warranty provider is a good reputation among industry experts. In this regard, CARCHEX has several partnerships with top automotive industry professionals, such as Edmunds.com, CARFAX, RepairPal, and Kelley Blue Book.

Also, the company takes its social responsibility a lot seriously. For this reason, it’s working in partnership with Mothers against Drunk Driving (MADD) to curb drunk driving and raise awareness on road safety.

The Bottom Line

The majority of customer reviews about CARCHEX are positive and point to a good reputation. In fact, the company’s reviews on Trustpilot average at 3.3-star rating from over thousands of reviews. Plus, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) gives the company a solid A+ rating.

And also, endorsements from the major automotive industry leaders are enough proof that CARCHEX is indeed a reputable extended warranty company.

