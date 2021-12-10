/10 Reasons Your Dealership Needs a Sales & Customer Experience Platform

With more and more people choosing to buy cars online, dealerships are under more pressure than ever to up their game and provide an exceptional customer experience in order to stay relevant and valuable in today’s world. According to a study by Walker, 57% of customers would pay more for a better customer experience.

You could become an auto dealer online to enhance the user experience and make your dealership more visible. Here are ten reasons your dealership needs a sales and customer experience platform:

1. Increased Efficiency

A good customer experience platform will help your dealership become more efficient. Automating lead management, pricing, order entry, and vehicle delivery will save time and allow your team to focus on enhancing the customer experience.

For example, the many features provide a low-price guarantee and an up-front, all-in pricing approach that enables customers to save time by providing the best options without going through multiple steps or contacting different vendors.

2. Improved Customer Experience

Once you’ve simplified and automated your processes for ordering and delivering vehicles, your dealership can focus on what really matters: your customer experience.

With a platform, dealerships can provide their customers with a complete view of the entire purchase process – from buying the car online to picking it up at the dealership. It helps ensure there are no surprises along the way and enhances trust between you and your customers.

3. Increased Visibility

A sales and customer experience platform provides you with visibility into the entire purchase process—from lead to close. It also offers valuable insights for improving your dealership’s processes, including what’s working well and where you can make improvements.

Taking advantage of these insights will help grow your business by enabling you to identify critical opportunities for growth that are tied to real-world data.

4. Improved Marketing

Different channels are likely competing for resources without a cohesive strategy if you’re not using marketing automation tools. Some tools only offer basic features, while others are extremely pricey due to the enterprise-level support.

When you become an auto dealer online, it’s simply a matter of time before you start to see the results. However, a good customer experience platform offers a wide range of features that will help your dealership improve its marketing efforts. It can help you create targeted campaigns, automate email marketing and track the success of your marketing efforts so you can adjust your strategy as needed.

5. Improved Customer Retention

A good customer experience platform can also help you keep customers engaged and coming back for more. Automated follow-up messages and personalized recommendations are two great ways to do this.

Additionally, platforms often have built-in loyalty programs that reward customers for their business. It helps keep them coming back for more and encourages them to recommend your dealership to others.

6. More Time to Sell

With a good customer experience platform in place, your dealership will have more time to sell. Automated processes take care of a lot of the work, such as order entry and delivery, so your team can focus on other crucial aspects of your dealership. Additionally, automated marketing messages keep customers engaged without taking up too much of your time.

7. Improved Customer Satisfaction

A good customer experience platform helps improve customer satisfaction by providing a smooth and streamlined purchase process. Customers appreciate when things go smoothly and are less likely to complain when they don’t have to deal with multiple vendors or navigate a complex process.

Additionally, automated follow-up messages help ensure that customers are happy with their purchases and provide support if needed.

8. Increased Sales

From simplifying the buying process to providing a great customer experience, investing in your customers can increase sales. Customers are more likely to return for another purchase or refer other people to your dealership when they’ve already had a great experience with you once.

9. Improved Business Intelligence

A good customer experience platform will help improve your marketing efforts and provide valuable insights into how you can improve sales and better serve customers. With these insights, you’ll be able to focus on growing your business by identifying key opportunities for growth tied to real-world data.

10. Data-Driven Decisions

Your dealership’s ability to make effective business decisions hinges upon accurate data. By collecting and analyzing information about what works well and making improvements, you can make informed decisions that will help your dealership grow.

A customer experience platform provides all of these benefits and more, making it a valuable investment for your dealership. When choosing a platform, be sure to consider the features it offers and how they can benefit your business.

Finding the right platform will pay off in the long run with increased sales and improved customer satisfaction.

