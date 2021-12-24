/New motorcycle ecommerce store Harley Davidson Direct cranks up a gear following successful launch

The retail website www.harleydavidsondirect.com is moving into the fast lane and bringing the iconic biking brand to a whole new audience.

The gleaming new motorcycle ecommerce store from Teesside based SK Motorcycles Ltd trading as HarleyDavidsonDirect.com is rapidly expanding after its successful launch which saw it shipping internationally within the first week. The website stocks a spectacular range of authentic Genuine ‘Motorclothes’, accessories, parts and gifts all carrying the iconic Harley-Davidson symbol. While also stocking a number of other high profile Motorclothes brands.

Launched in October 2021, HarleyDavidsonDirect.com is well on its way to become the go-to place for motorcycle clothing – with the website home to t-shirts, jackets, hoodies, shirts, tops, jeans, trousers, caps, belts and boots.

As well as stylish pre-owned vintage lifestyle threads, the online store also has a selection of riding gear available to order at the touch of a button – including helmets, neck gaiters, ride bells, engine brightener, hand grips, battery chargers, and axle nut covers.

HarleyDavidsonDirect.com also features a dedicated gifts section with branded mugs, poker chips, ride bells, drinking glass sets, wallets and more.

In addition to Harley Davidson official products we stock a range of local iconic custom clothing such as our Dealer T-shirts carrying the Gateshead logo and iconic regionally inspired imagery.

Together with Harley Davidson products we now stock limited ranges of Deus Ex Machina and Merlin, from ‘Motorclothes’ to stylish lifestyle fashion. Also soon to be taking on a range of Dickies gear.

SK Motorcycles Ltd already operate two highly successful Harley Davidson dealerships with one in Gateshead and another in Leeds producing a turnover in excess of £10 Million.

Spokesperson James Adams from SK Motorcycles Ltd stated: “We are all really proud of the successful launch of HarleyDavidsonDirect.com and our newly expanded range of lifestyle clothing – it is very exciting to now be able to offer such a wide variety of products to our ever growing customer base.

“Launching this web store has given us an opportunity to reach a whole new audience – pushing the Harley-Davidson brand beyond its ordinary demographics and showing digital shoppers why this motorcycle brand has stood the test of time.

“The website has a huge selection of items available from clothes to accessories – all of which are advertised with professional imagery and valuable information.

“Our continued aim is to guarantee this terrific brand has a future as exciting as its past.”

