/How Your Tires Can Affect Your Car’s Performance

Numerous moving parts determine a car’s overall performance on the road, such as the size and weight of the vehicle, the engine power, and of course, the tires.

But not many know what makes these elements so significant.

So, to assist those looking for a new vehicle or those wanting to assess or enhance the performance of their own car, here we discuss one of the most valuable components – the tires.

Moreover, how tires, such as part worn or luxury tires affect your car’s performance in handling, speed, braking, and fuel efficiency.

Handling

The handling of a vehicle entails the grip, traction, and steering of a car on the road.

The wheels are a significant element when concerning the handling of the vehicle. Because they ensure the driver can control the car in all weather conditions and on various terrains.

The tread depth of the tires determines whether a car can sufficiently grip the road. A lack of grip can cause the car to slide easily on, for example, wet or icy surfaces.

In turn, affecting the car’s ability to create a safe vehicle for drivers and passengers to travel.

Equally, underinflated tires also affect a driver’s control over their vehicle by reducing the car’s grip.

Speed

A vehicle’s speed is also heavily reliant on the type of wheels a car owner has and the condition of those tires.

Different tires are assigned a speed rating which alerts buyers of the potential speed the tires can safely accomplish.

Buying the right make and model of tires for your car’s intended use will ensure you can drive your vehicle quickly, yet safely across your choice of terrain.

Fuel Efficiency

A car’s fuel efficiency is determined by multiple factors, including the tires.

Some tires are designed to enhance a car’s fuel efficiency, in turn, saving drivers money on the cost of fuel while also helping to preserve the environment.

Other indicators where tire rolling resistance is either impaired or enhanced include the inflation of the tires. Underinflated tires will cause high rolling resistance and therefore higher fuel consumption.

As such, checking the tire pressure of a car’s tires and topping up the wheels to the appropriate level, will lower the rolling resistance and increase the car’s fuel efficiency.

Braking

A necessity to steady, stop, and in some cases, urgently halt the vehicle, the effectiveness of the brakes is determined by numerous elements such as the brake pedal, brake discs, pads, and the wheels too.

Because, no matter how hard a driver slams their foot on the brakes, if the tires are incredibly worn or underinflated, the overall braking ability of the vehicle is drastically impaired. And this impairment is increased when the roads are wet or icy.

The main takeaway from the above is as follows;

Not all tires are designed the same. Tires used on a racing car, a small hatchback intended for city use, or an SUV adapted for offroad driving, will have tires designed to match their intended use. So finding tires that are right for your car, to maintain or enhance its performance is important.

And of course, maintaining your existing tires is essential. If they’re showing signs of wear and tear that’s affecting the performance of the car, it’s time to purchase some new suitable tires.

Here are some tips for taking care of your tires:

Inspect the tires for cuts or bulges

Keep an eye on the tread depth of the tires and ensure the depth adheres to the legal limit

Check the pressure of your tires regularly

Top up the tires to the recommended air pressure supplied by the car/wheel manufacturer

Lastly, when purchasing new tires, think of it as an investment in your car’s performance, and research quality wheels that will suit the journeys you take regularly in your vehicle.

