/Different Types of Turbochargers and Configurations

Are you looking to live fast and furious? Want to turn your vehicle into one in Turbocharged Prelude? Then it’s time to invest in a turbocharger.

Turbochargers give you speed and power without increasing your engine’s capacity. You use less fuel and few emissions despite having a powerful upgrade. But like Cinderella’s glass slipper, you need to find the right turbocharger kit for your car.

Today, there are six different turbochargers on the market. Before you start browsing, let’s break down the styles so you’ll have a better idea of what you want.

So take your foot off the gas and keep scrolling.

First Things First: How Do Turbochargers Work?

A turbocharger has two components, the turbine and the compressor. It uses force to increase the efficiency of the combustion chamber in the engine. As it works, the turbine produces pressure on the exhaust manifold.

This raises the exhaust gas pressure higher than the atmospheric pressure.

Types of Turbochargers

Each turbocharger has a unique style. Your existing engine and speed you want will determine what turbo kits you need.

1. Single-Turbo

These are the most common types of turbo. Single-Turbos give small engines the same power as larger engines, without the weight. They work the best with narrow RPM ranges because you won’t feel lag as often.

If you are looking for a cost-effective way to get your boost, these are the turbochargers for you.

2. Twin-Turbo

As the name suggests, twin-turbos add a second turbocharger to the engine. They have a wider operating RPM range. It gives drivers better torque by reducing turbo lag.

3. Twin-Scroll Turbochargers

This turbo requires a split inlet turbine housing and exhaust manifold. The setup has to match the correct engine cylinders with each scroll. It gives you more power because of the energy sent into the exhaust turbine.

Watch the price tag, as twin-turbos can be costly.

4. Variable Geometry Turbo (VGT)

If you have a diesel engine, these are the best for you. VGTs use aerodynamically-shaped vanes, which allow them to alter the area-to-radius ratio. This unique design gives VGTs a larger boost range with shorter lag times.

5. Variable Twin-Scroll Turbo (VTS)

A VTS combines a Twin-Scroll and a VGT, making it a good match for any vehicle wanting a turbocharged engine. The VTS design allows exhaust air to flow into one scroll.

Its turbocharger kit has a cheaper design, yet it’s more robust than the VGT.

6. Electric Turbo

An electric turbocharger is new to the industry. Its goal is to reduce lag and enhance the average turbocharger at low engine speeds. It can recover the energy it’s consuming and use it to generate more power.

Electric turbos are the most expensive because of their complex nature.

Live Life in the Fast Lane With Turbochargers

Turbochargers attach to your engine, giving you more power and torque. Each style is distinct depending on the design and compatibility with your vehicle.

Now that you know the various turbochargers out there, you are ready to put your pedal to the metal!

