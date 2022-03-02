/Things to look for when buying a used car

Time for an upgrade on your motor? Used cars are the way to go. Offering you lower prices and less depreciation compared to brand-new cars. With more than 30 million cars on the roads however, you’ll want to make sure you find the right one for you.

The process of finding a car that is just right for you can be long and arduous. There are so many to sift through and when you find one you like the look of, it’s snapped up by someone else. This can lead to people becoming impatient in their search. Impatience leads to desperation and when you feel this way, you may miss some red flags with the cars you’re viewing.

By following this helpful guide, you can find the perfect used car for you.

Check the spec

When you’re viewing a car for the first time, the features of the car should take your focus. Make sure that all parts are in working fashion. A good way to understand what state the car is in is the view its full service history. If it does not have a full service history however, there may be hidden issues with the car.

If this is the case then inspect these features and make sure they’re in proper, working order.

Engine

Gearbox

Clutch

Bodywork

Wheels and tyres

Interior

When you’re satisfied that everything is as it should be, take it for a spin. A test drive can highlight issues with the car that may not appear when it is stationary.

Financing

Once you’re happy with the car, it’s time to pay for it. Most cars will offer you two options. Buy it outright or pay it back in monthly instalments on finance.

Buying the car outright will usually work out cheaper as you won’t have to contend with interest rates as the financing option has.

Insurance

Did you know you can check how much your insurance will be before you purchase the car? This means you can see how much extra your car will cost you per year. For experienced drivers, this won’t be a huge deal. For new drivers however, car insurance can cost well into the thousands so should always be checked before purchasing the car.

Check your road tax

When buying an older used car, you can expect to pay the top bands of road tax. This can be expensive which is why we recommend checking that you’re happy with this amount before going ahead with the purchase.

Running costs

Finally, it’s time to decide whether you want to put diesel, petrol or electricity in your car. Diesel will come at the highest cost but offers greater mileage but electric will offer you the lower prices to get it up to full capacity.

