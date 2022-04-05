/Effects of fog on driving ability and five tips to overcome it

When fog increases, it becomes difficult for a driver to spot hazards and judge distance. This unusual weather condition may cause optical illusions, and drivers may misjudge speed or have difficulty determining the movement of other vehicles. Dense fog may reduce visibility up to 200 meters. Studies on road accidents reveal that the accidents due to driving in foggy weather are more severe and involve multiple vehicles.

Below are five tips for driving safely in fog:

1. Follow your local forecast:

Fog formation occurs mainly in the morning and evening. It is essential to check your local weather forecast before driving. It is better not to drive in foggy conditions and wait for the fog to lift, usually by late morning or afternoon. Fog may get thicker without any warnings. If visibility gets too low, be sure to pull off the road. Find a parking lot or driveway. Keeping your hazard lights on will let other drivers see you.

2. Use fog lights and low beam lights:

Fog lights use color and position that avoid the glare created by headlights. Also, low beam lights do not diffuse and are not reflected by water droplets in the fog, making visibility easier. Using low beam lights and fog lights will make visibility clear. Moisture build-up on windscreens and windows in foggy conditions will further deteriorate visibility. Use wipers and defrosters to keep them clean.

3. Stay alert:

Driving safely in fog requires careful attention to your surroundings. Ask your passengers to be quiet and watch for obstacles. Open windows to hear outside; this improves awareness of things near your car. People and bikes can appear from nowhere. Some animals may also get bolder in the fog.

4. Reduce your speed:

Reduction of speed will allow you to keep your distance from other vehicles and give plenty of reaction time, making it easier to stop rapidly in an emergency. Keep an eye on your speedometer as fog creates the illusion of slow driving, causing many drivers to speed up.

5. Follow the lanes:

While driving in fog, drivers are usually attracted to light. It is better to watch lines to make sure you drive within your lane. If you need to change lanes, give signals early.

Driving slowly and carefully may take you longer to get to your destination, but as it means arriving in one piece, it is well worth it.

“It is important to remember that the reason “not being able to see” is no defense in the event of an accident. If you cannot see, you may not drive. A reason like this will only weaken your case, and the defendant will be well justified for the claim against you.” states personal injury lawyer Felix Gonzalez. In case of an accident while driving in fog, you can contact a law firm regarding legal matters.

