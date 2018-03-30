/How to Execute a Drift – 4 Easy Tips

Drifting was developed in the mountains of Japan by chance. Over the years, the mere out of control sliding of the car has been turned into a form of art. The art of drifting requires loads of practice and mastery before you can execute a proper drift. Today, drifting is seen as a great sport that amplifiesyour adrenaline and makes you stand out in the crowd. Iwill provide you 4guidelines to learn and master the art of drifting.

Remember though, it takes a lot of practice using your rear wheel powered car and at least an extra set of tires.Not everyone has these luxuries,so I suggest you to start practicing on driftin.io game or any simulator game.It will help you master the angles and timing before you execute areal drift.

Starting the Drift

Acar drifts when most of its weight is onthe front, however,almost all street-legal cars are built to have an equal weight distribution and prevent sliding. Amusingly, you need the car to slide out of control and lose its traction. Hence, you have to use a very simple trick to transfer weight to the front end of your vehicle. Simply, break hard when you are about toturn.This will shift more than half of the car’s body weight toward the front suspension, and will turn the steering wheel swiftly toward the turning direction. This maneuver will spin the rear of the car outwards entering you into the drift, which will take time for you to learn. There are other ways such as using the handbrake or simply flooring the car on the turn, however, these methods are not recommended for beginners.

Maintaining the Drift

Once you have entered the drift and your car is sliding sideways at an angle, you need to maintain a balance between the centrifugal (force pulling you outwards) and centripetal (force pulling you inwards) forces. This is the most enjoyable part of drifting and perhaps the mostuncomplicated. If you feel the rear of your car is sliding too much outwards, go easy on the throttle allowing it to straighten a bit. In the opposite case, if the car is not sliding enough, pushthe throttle a little harder until you reach the ideal angle. Just make sure you are in an empty space to avoid any untoward accidents.

Transitioning the Drift

So, you have learned how to enter the drift and maintain it but to truly earn the bragging rights you need to know how to transition from one drift to the other. Transitioning a drift is hard since it requires honing the above two steps. To achieve this, turn thesteering toward the opposite direction of your drift and lift your foot off the throttle, your car will moveto the other direction.Now,follow the second step of maintaining the drift and repeat as many times as you can.

Ending the Drift

Exiting the drift is the easiest part.When you get to the right position, which is usually the straight angle, let off your foot from the throttle and calmly straighten the steering wheel.Your car will come out of the drift.

Although what I said above sounds easy, it will take you many days and cost you a lot of money before you couldactually call yourself a drifter.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]