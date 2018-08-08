/2019 Kia Optima and Optima Sportswagon Launch in the UK

Kia cars get refreshed so often, sometimes it is hard to keep track. But if yo are a fan of the Optima, there are a couple of new ones available now to order in the UK. The 2019 Kia Optima Saloon and Optima Sportswagon comes with refreshed styling, upgraded trim levels, and new equipment.

The new line of Optimas are powered in the UK with the new U3 1.6 liter diesel engine. It generates 134bhp and 320Nm of torque, and offers a nice compromise between performance and fuel efficiency. The 2019 Kia Optima has a 0-60mph acceleration time of 10.8 seconds and a top speed of 121mph. That is with the manual gearbox. There is also a 7-speed DCT which is a tad slower and does worse in terms of fuel economy, but they both do 60+ mpg and emit no more than 122 g/km of CO2.

The automatic version of the 2019 Kia Optima and Optima Sportswagon benefit from Drive Mode Selector lets Optima drivers switch between Eco, Comfort, Sport and Smart. The Saloon comes in 2 & 3 trim grades, while the Sportswagon also has a GT-Line model. The list of standard features is pretty long: 7.0-inch touchscreen satellite navigation system with European mapping and a reversing camera, steering wheel-mounted controls, front and rear USB ports, dual automatic air conditioning, a leather-trimmed steering wheel and gearshift, cruise control with a speed limiter, electrically heated folding mirrors, a six-speaker DAB radio with MP3 compatibility and Bluetooth with music streaming. It has 17-inch alloy wheels, body-coloured door handles and mirrors, projection headlights with LED daytime running lights, powered two-way driver’s seat lumbar adjustment, black cloth seats and remote central locking with a fold-away key, while the comprehensive safety provisions include Electronic Stability Control and Vehicle Stability Management, Hill-start Assist Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring and an electronic parking brake, plus parking sensors and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.

2019 Optima and Optima Sportswagon UK pricing

Model OTR Price Saloon ‘2’ 1.6 CRDi 6-speed manual ISG £22,260 Saloon ‘3’ 1.6 CRDi 6-speed manual ISG £24,260 Saloon ‘3’ 1.6 CRDi 7-speed DCT ISG £25,700 Sportswagon ‘2’ 1.6 CRDi 6-speed manual ISG £23,100 Sportswagon ‘3’ 1.6 CRDi 6-speed manual ISG £25,300 Sportswagon ‘3’ 1.6 CRDi 7-speed DCT ISG £26,700 Sportswagon ‘GT-Line S’ 1.6 CRDi 7-speed DCT ISG £31,400

