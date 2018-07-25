/2019 Kia Sportage – UK Pricing and Specs

The significantly upgraded 2019 Kia Sportage hits the UK market with high hopes of continuing the success of its predecessors. With a sophisticated look, enhanced in the latest version with small, exquisite details, and a new mild-hybrid engine, the Sportage has really upped its game. And, we’re glad to report, it still maintains its biggest strength: value for money.

Starting at around 20 grand, the 2019 Kia Sportage all-new EcoDynamics+ 48V diesel mild-hybrid powertrain, the first of 16 such units to be launched by 2025. It complements a range that also includes a 1.6 T-GDi, 1.6 CRDi, 1.6 U3, and 2.0 CRDi 48V options. They come, depending on the model, either a six-speed manual or 7-speed DCT, and on select models AWD as well. So as before, you can’t expect the capabilities of a full offroader from the Sportage, but it can get the job done getting you across a field or a country road.

In terms of design that highlights of the new 2019 Kia Sportage include gloss black or bright chrome inserts, a revised tiger nose grille, new full-LED headlamps with four-point LED daytime running lights and redesigned fog lamps, new C-shaped LED light signature at the back and new 16-, 17- and 19-inch alloy wheel designs. The GT Line model gets its own gloss black radiator grille, gloss black and silver skid plates, and dark chrome inserts on the front bumper, the side sills and rear tailgate.

Below is the full price list for every UK-spec 2019 Kia Sportage. Consult your dealer about the standard and available features for each model:

Model Price ‘1’ 1.6 GDi six-speed manual ISG £20,305 ‘1’ 1.6 CRDi six-speed manual ISG £21,595 ‘2’ 1.6 GDi six-speed manual ISG £22,405 ‘2’ 1.6 T-GDi six-speed manual ISG AWD £24,395 ‘2’ 1.6 CRDi six-speed manual ISG £23,995 ‘2’ 1.6 CRDi 7DCT auto ISG £25,495 ‘Edition 25’ 1.6 GDi six-speed manual ISG £25,655 ‘4’ 1.6 T-GDi six-speed manual ISG £27,260 ‘4’ 1.6 T-GDi 7DCT auto ISG AWD £29,645 ‘4’ 1.6 CRDi six-speed manual ISG £27,745 ‘4’ 1.6 CRDi 7DCT auto ISG £29,245 ‘4’ 1.6 CRDi 7DCT auto ISG AWD £30,755 ‘4’ 2.0 CRDi 48V 8-speed auto ISG AWD £32,545 ‘GT-Line’ 1.6 T-GDi six-speed manual ISG £25,510 ‘GT-Line’ 1.6 T-GDi 7DCT auto ISG AWD £27,895 ‘GT-Line’ 1.6 CRDi six-speed manual ISG £25,995 ‘GT-Line’ 1.6 CRDi 7DCT auto ISG £27,495 ‘GT-Line’ 1.6 CRDi 7DCT auto ISG AWD £29,005 ‘GT-Line S’ 1.6 T-GDi 7DCT auto ISG AWD £31,645 ‘GT-Line S’ 1.6 CRDi 7DCT auto ISG £31,245 ‘GT-Line S’ 2.0 CRDi 48V 8-speed auto ISG AWD £34,545

