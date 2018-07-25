/2019 Kia Ceed Starts from £18,295 in the UK

Once Top Gear’s reasonably priced car, the Kia Ceed is a family hatchbacks the Brits are fond of the same way they’re fond of a Labrador. It’s cute, cuddly, benign, and just a good companion. The same goes for the latest 2019 Kia Ceed which has dropped its apostrophe. It’s just Ceed now, not cee’d.

Boasting a sharper look than all of its predecessors, and pretty much all of its main rivals, the 2019 Kia Ceed benefits from the company’s latest design trends such as an aggressive tiger nose grille and wide and low-hanging bumpers, while maintaining the car’s own signature cues like the ‘ice cube’ LED daytime running. The car is also physically bigger and has more room inside, and rides on bigger 16-inch aluminium alloy wheels, or 17-inch two-tone diamond cut aluminium alloy wheels.

One of the coolest parts of the 2019 Kia Ceed is the interior which is inspired by the Stinger gran turismo. The main highlight is the ‘floating’ touchscreen infotainment system with the controls for audio and heating and ventilation located in lower half of the dashboard. You get decent quality too, what with soft touch material, metallic or satin chrome trim, and cloth, faux leather or genuine leather upholstery. Depending on the trim, you get stuff like navigation, smartphone interface, JBL audio system, Drive Mode Select, High Beam Assist (HBA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) and Forward Collision Warning with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist – City (FCA).

Engine-wise, the 2019 Ceed launches with engineered-for-UK powertrains, including the 1.0-litre T-GDi and ‘Kappa’ 1.4-litre T-GDi whcih replaces the old 1.6 unit, plus a ‘U3’ 1.6-litre CRDi diesel unit. Every engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission, while the 1.4-litre T-GDi and 1.6-litre CRDi engines are also available with Kia’s seven-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT).

2019 Kia Ceed UK Pricing

Model Price £ ‘2’ 1.0 T-GDi 6-speed manual ISG £18,295 ‘2’ 1.6 CRDi 6-speed manual ISG £19,545 ‘Blue Edition’ 1.4 T-GDi 6-speed manual ISG £21,095 ‘Blue Edition’ 1.4 T-GDi 7-speed DCT ISG £22,195 ‘3’ 1.0 T-GDi 6-speed manual ISG TBA ‘3’ 1.4 T-GDi 6-speed manual ISG TBA ‘3’ 1.4 T-GDi 7-speed DCT ISG TBA ‘3’ 1.6 CRDi 6-speed manual ISG TBA ‘3’ 1.6 CRDi 7-speed DCT ISG TBA ‘First Edition’ 1.4 T-GDi 6-speed manual ISG £25,750 ‘First Edition’ 1.4 T-GDi 7-speed DCT ISG £26,850

