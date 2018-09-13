/2019 Kia Ceed GT Unveiled Ahead of Paris Debut

We’ve been waiting to see the new Kia Ceed GT ever since we saw its first teaser. And we’re glad to report that the real thing does not disappoint. The performance hatchback has great specs for a car in this class and it boasts some sexy looks to boot.

Kia’s Ceed family have always been a head and shoulders above the rest of the firm’s compact models in terms of looks and quality. The 2019 Kia Ceed GT is no exception. The body of the new Ceed, which by the way has no apostrophe in its name, features sharp and “taut” lines. That gives the car a performance-oriented appearance, like that of a world-class athlete. Larger air intakes and gloss black trim, ice-cube LEDs and 18 inch wheels are among other cool highlights of the exterior.

Inside the new Kia Ceed GT the high-quality soft-touch materials that are characteristic of modern Kias are found aplenty. These are complemented with Kia’s ‘floating’ touchscreen infotainment system, sport seats, D-shaped steering wheel, black headliner, black leather and suede, and red stitching. Depending on the trim level, you can get 7 or 8 inch display with Kia Connected Services, TomTom navigation, Apple CarPlay and Andoird Auto. Standard safety technologies will include High Beam Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Lane Keeping Assist with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist.

Powering the new Ceed GT is 1.6-litre T-GDi with 204 PS and 265 Nm of torque. This peppy engine comes with either a six-speed manual transmission, or an optional seven-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission. The hatchback benefits from Drive Mode select with Sport and Normal modes, as well as Torque Vectoring by Braking, fully independent suspension, and Kia’s Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) system.

