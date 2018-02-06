/2019 Kia Ceed Has European Flavor – First Look

We still have more than a month to go until the Geneva Motor Show opens its doors. But already car makers are trying to overtake each other in announcing the hot new models they are bringing to the show. This is the new 2019 Kia Ceed, designed, developed and engineered in Europe, for Europe.

The Ceed has always been a good-looking hatchback and that seems to be the case with the new model as well. Kia has rarely disappointed us with the design of their cars since their renaissance in 2010, and they just keep getting better and better. The 2019 Kia Ceed, judging by what we see in this official rendering, has a sporty and yet sophisticated appearance characterized by slim and angry looking headlights, an aggressive bumper design and large, sporty wheels.

We are waiting for Kia to give us a sneak peek of the rear-end, but an informed guess would place there equally slim taillights, a pronounced diffuser with cutouts for at least a pair of polished tailpipes. So once again the influence of the Stinger gran turismo is evident in the design of a cheaper model. The first to benefit from this welcome trend was the 2019 Forte.

As for the technical highlights, the Ceed is, according to Kia, “engineered exclusively for use on European roads.” In fact, the very name of the car is the first letters of the phrase “Community of Europe, with European Design.” What that means is, though, that the car is going to have a fairly stiff suspension which would be judged nice and sporty on refined European roads, but kind of harsh on roads with lower standards. The 2019 Kia Ceed five-door hatchback is due to be unveiled in Geneva alongside a second member of the Ceed family.

