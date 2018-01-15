/2019 Kia Forte Unveiled Boasting Heavy Stinger Influence

Those of familiar with the previous generations of Kia’s affordable compact, the Forte – also known as Cerato in some markets – are not going to believe this is the new version. It just looks too good to be a Forte. But this is it, the new and much improved 2019 Kia Forte sedan.

The reason for the new Forte’s cool looks is its big brother, the Stinger sports sedan. Designers have downsized that car and stripped some of the fancy bits. And voila, here’s your 2019 Kia Forte, looking cool and sophisticated. Improvements are more than skin deep, however, as the new model also features more tech, more spacious and better efficiency.

Built rigidly to become a top safety performer this year, the 2019 Kia Forte also has better NVH levels than its predecessor. We’re just not sure what this extra stiffness means for ride comfort, which was always a big flaw with the previous generations of this car. But at least if it’s harsh, the new Forte will be nicer to drive thanks to an improved Motor Driven Power Steering (MDPS) system. Kia has picked a 2.0-liter Nu four-cylinder engine for this car, which can be had with either a six-speed manual or Kia’s all-new Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). The 147 HP and 132 lb.-ft. of torque engine has an unnecessarily large displacement for this class, but it does return 35 mpg.

As for the features and technology, 2019 Frote gets an 8-inch color touchscreen with all the latest connectivity and phone integration services, an available 320-watt premium sound system developed with Harman Kardon, and available Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) and Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), the all-new Forte is available with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) and Smart Cruise Control (SCC) as well as smart cruise control.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]