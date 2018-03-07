/Official: 2019 Kia Stinger GT Atlantica Limited Edition

Even though it’s a Korean product, the new Kia Stinger was conceived, designed and built in a cross-Atlantic collaboration between the car maker’s development centers in U.S. and Germany. This explanation was needed so you can understand why the first limited edition version of this car is called the 2019 Kia Stinger GT Atlantica.

Limited to only 500 copies, which are expected to sell out rather quickly, the 2019 Kia Stinger GT Atlantica comes with exclusive options such as unique paint, wheels and Nappa leather interior. The vehicle is based on the Stinger GT2 AWD variant, and boasts extras including 19-inch alloy wheels from the Euro-spec model, large Stinger badge on the rear deck lid harkens from the Korean-spec model, and Espresso Brown Nappa leather and a rich black suede-type headliner. The biggest highlight is the exclusive Deep Chroma Blue metallic exterior color.

In terms of features and options, 2019 Kia Stinger GT Atlantica comes with a Surround View Monitor, a wireless phone charger, and heated rear outboard seats in addition to the usual bells and whistles of the GT2 trim. Kia has not revealed yet how much the Atlantica Stinger is going to cost, but expect a healthy premium over the standard version.

“We recognize Stinger is something special and wanted to commemorate the 2019 model year with a stand-out variant,” said Orth Hedrick, vice president, product planning, Kia Motors America (KMA). “Out of the box, the Stinger is a tried-and-true sport sedan with much of its development taking place on Germany’s grueling Nürburgring race circuit. The Atlantica edition introduces more European flare while distinguishing itself with exclusive badging and features not previously offered by Kia in the U.S. market.”

