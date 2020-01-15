As a car enthusiast, there is nothing more important than maintaining my vehicle. It helps maintain its value and keeps it running smoothly. It doesn’t matter if your car is a Honda, Ford, Dodge, Audi, Porsche, or Lexus. When spending tens of thousands of dollars on a car, you want to make sure it lasts as long as possible. Here are ways to ensure your vehicle lasts a long time.

Ways to Keep Your Vehicle In Its Best Condition

Make Sure It’s Stored Properly

When it comes to maintaining your vehicle, you should always make sure it’s properly stored. Excessive sunlight, snow, hail, rain, along with other harsh weather conditions, can cause your vehicle’s exterior paint to fade, which also can damage its trim and the moldings around your vehicle. Harsh weather conditions can also wreak havoc on your engine and damage the internal components of your vehicle. Storing your vehicle in a climate-controlled environment will help reduce costly repairs and ensure your vehicle stays in its best possible condition.

I am a lifelong vintage car enthusiast, and I always do everything in my ability to ensure my Mustang maintains its value. If you don’t have a garage, or if you can’t afford to store your vehicle, you might want to consider investing in a Ford Mustang car cover. A car cover will protect your vehicle from harsh weather conditions, such as heavy winds, UV rays, rain, hail, and snow. It can also prevent other things like pollen, dirt, and sap from damaging your paint and finish.

Have Your Vehicle Serviced Regularly

Having your vehicle serviced on a regular basis will help avoid costly and unnecessary repairs. If your engine light ever appears, or if you notice your vehicle making strange noises, you should take it into your mechanic immediately. Most people will avoid having their vehicle serviced unless it’s absolutely necessary. This can eventually lead to costly repairs or your vehicle breaking down. Having it serviced regularly will also increase your driving safety, enhance fuel economy, and extend the lifespan of your vehicle. It’s also a good idea to keep maintenance records and to follow a regular maintenance schedule. This will help you determine when it’s time to be serviced again.

Drive Carefully

You should also try to avoid driving excessively, which can greatly depreciate the value of your vehicle. There is nothing worse on your vehicle then non-stop driving, which is why you should avoid taking it on road trips and consider renting a car instead. Excessive speeding, along with driving on roads that are in poor condition can also cause a lot of wear and tear on your vehicle. Watching the mileage on your vehicle is equally important. Too many miles will cause the value to significantly drop the more miles it has on it.

Keep a Clean Interior

At the end of the day, your vehicle isn’t a restaurant on wheels, which is why you should do your best to keep your vehicle as clean as possible. Eating food inside your vehicle is never a good idea. It can leave your vehicle smelling like an old hamburger. You should always avoid eating and drinking in your vehicle because it is a pain to vacuum out old food and spills. It doesn’t hurt to put down floor mats. Mats can make a world of difference and reduce dirt, mud, and other debris from dirtying up your vehicle. You should periodically clean your vehicle to ensure that your vehicle retains its value.

Treat Rust, Dents, and Dings Immediately

If you ever notice any rust, dents, or dings, you should have them repaired as soon as possible. There is one thing every can owner can agree on, and that’s rust is the enemy. Rust is often caused by salt deposits. Rust spots will occasionally appear along the frame or fenders, and when it comes to maintaining your vehicle’s resale value, rust can greatly affect that. You should have minor dents and dings fixed immediately.

Never Perform Repairs Yourself

Another way to ensure your vehicle maintains its value is by avoiding performing your own repairs. Even if you’re a person who has experience working on cars, you should still take your vehicle to a licensed mechanic. This will reduce damage and increase its resale value.

