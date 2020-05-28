/How To Deal With Car Repairs During the Pandemic

Since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic in relation to the growing threat of Coronavirus, most people are now indoors, and shops have closed down. However, some individuals still need to go out, such as for buying essentials or going to work, and they need their trusty cars to help get them from point A to point B with ease.

While roads are clearer, accidents can still happen. And you may need to have your car repaired. How should you go about getting your car repaired during the pandemic? Here are some tips:

Assess the Needed Repair

You have to understand that not all repairs need to be handled immediately. For example, if your air conditioning system suddenly stops working you can still use your car and not turn on the AC. However, should your car overheat, you may need to have it repaired immediately, particularly if you only have one car that you can use to drive on the road.

If you are unsure, you might want to call your auto repair shop to check if the condition of your car is safe to drive. In general, you should limit your car use until a professional can inspect your vehicle.

If you have another car that you can use, it would be best to park your broken car and have it repaired when the pandemic is over. If you plan to keep your car parked for some time, it would be best to check out auto insurance from Allstate or from any insurance company you prefer that can help you lower the cost of your policy by, for example, converting your coverage to comprehensive-only coverage.

Try DIY Repair

Often, car issues can be easily repaired by a simple DIY. If you feel confident with your skills, then you should try your hand at doing repairs. You may have the time to learn how to do different car maintenance tasks right now.

One simple repair that you can do is refilling your engine oil. If your car is running low on oil, you can simply refill it with oil, as suggested in your manual. Some gas stations have them available in their shops.

However, if the reason you are running low on oil is because of a leak, it would be best to have a professional check it. As much as possible, you must first assess if you can do the repairs to help limit human interaction.

Research About No-Contact Car Repair Services

Some auto repair shops are now offering a no-contact car repair service. Enquire with your local shop if they provide such a service. Often, they will have a mobile mechanic who can drop by outside your garage and inspect the car. Most of these mechanics have received training to avoid direct contact with their clients during the repair. Communication and payments can be made via your mobile phone. They can do an initial assessment of your vehicle and see if it is still safe to drive. If it isn’t, they will carry out only the necessary repairs on-site if possible or have it towed to their repair shop.

Aside from repairing your car, the mechanics will disinfect all areas considered to be high-touch surfaces, such as the car door handles and steering wheel. While it may not be enough to make your car look like new, it helps keep it virus-free.

We are experiencing trying times. Only go out if there is an immediate need to do so. Otherwise, stay at home and practice food hygiene at all times. When you need to go out, make sure that you take precautionary measures to keep you safe.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]