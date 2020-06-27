/The driver’s guide to safety

All drivers should aspire to keep other drivers and pedestrians safe. We all have auto insurance to keep ourselves and our vehicles protected, but that shouldn’t mean that we can be reckless. While some might prioritize getting around quickly and looking impressive, safe drivers rise above. They will embed proper practises into their routine and ensure that they aren’t creating additional risks.

So, whether you’ve been driving for many years or you’re new to the process, being safe should be your number one priority. The following tips will make sure that you’re a safe, alert and responsible driver.

Know the speed limit

Why do we have speed limits? The simple answer is to keep us safe. Safe drivers always know and abide by the speed limit. They know that, if they hit someone when they’re driving too fast, there’s a greater risk of causing a long-term injury or death. When abiding by the speed limit, you reduce danger around you and set an example for others – even if you’re being tailgated.

Understand the signs

Road signs tell us when to stop, warn us about hazards ahead and generally keep us informed. Safe drivers know the meanings of all signs and always follow them. Overtaking on a road where it isn’t safe or ignoring a stop sign may very well lead to further danger, both for yourself and others.

Wear your seatbelt

Vehicles have seatbelts in case of an accident. They keep you in your seat and reduce the likelihood of injuries. So, driving safely means wearing your seatbelt and ensuring that all passengers in your vehicle do so, too. A person in the back without a seatbelt could injure the person in front if there’s an accident and they aren’t wearing their seatbelt.

Use your lights

Safe drivers understand that when conditions change, they need to change their lights too. Vehicles are designed with different lights to adapt to the conditions, so make sure that you know which to use when it’s dark, foggy or raining heavily. Your lights alert other drivers to your presence and give you clearer vision.

Keep off your phone

Driving and using a handheld phone isn’t just irresponsible; it’s illegal. Using a phone when driving will distract you from the road ahead and could cause danger to yourself and others on the road. A safe driver will keep their phone stashed away while driving and won’t be tempted to check messages at lights or in traffic.

Do your checks

A safe driver knows that their vehicle always needs to be checked for faults or damages. While your car might seem to be in great condition, you never know what could be faulty if you never get it checked. So, make sure you regularly check your car and listen out for any strange sounds. A quick check could save your life.

Keep it up

A safe driver never slacks. So, stay vigilant, keep learning and take regular breaks when you’re tired. Being a safe driver means always being attentive.

