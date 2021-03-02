/Foreign Vehicle Appeal and Advice

What good is a killer outfit if you’re not arriving in style? Can you even imagine your favorite superhero chasing their archnemesis in a beat-up station wagon?

You are the protagonist of your life, so your car should feel and be insured like the Batmobile itself. That probably means you’re looking for a foreign vehicle manufacturer. Although American auto engineering’s overall quality has been improving, it’s not uncommon that the most sought-after car brands come with overseas tags.

Let’s go over a couple of reasons why foreign cars are beating American-made vehicles and what that means for you. We’ll also include some insurance tips so you stay safe and on trend.

Luckily, no matter what you drive, getting a license and U.S. car insurance for foreigners is fairly easy in states all across the country.

Biggest Complaints About American Vehicles

Gas-powered cars are as American as Henry Ford and the story of the Mustang. However, being the first is both the tribute and the trial for auto engineering and manufacturing in the United States.

Despite foreign cars being proven superior, Americans have only recently begun looking overseas for vehicles. American manufacturing fails in comparison to foreign markets for reasons that include:

: The love for large is a design preference specific to the American market. Overseas, the common choice is sleek and fast, and the bulky American design isn’t worth the hassle. A greener future : In the shop and on the road, auto production and vehicles from the States are incredibly wasteful and environmentally damaging compared to most global auto markets.

: In countries such as France, Italy, and Spain, manual driving is preferred, whereas the majority of Americans drive automatic. Unsophisticated interiors : From plastic linings and inexpensive fabrics, foreign markets tend to turn up their noses at American cars.

: Japanese vehicles are rated among the most reliable. On the other hand, American cars have a terrible reputation of not lasting due to recalls and shorter lifespans. Safety: Italy, Japan, and Sweden are at the top of safety lists. With fewer technology features with safety emphasis, American-made cars haven’t stood up well comparatively.

How to Import Your Foreign Vehicle

One big problem that Americans face is how to get their new, foreign cars to the States. How to best transport your vehicle will be determined by your budget and how much time you’re willing to wait.

The three main ways to transport a car overseas are:

Airfreight: $7,000 and up

$7,000 and up Car shipping containers: $1,500 and up

$1,500 and up Roll-on/roll-off: $900 and up

You can add a transport insurance policy to your car insurance plan through your current provider.

What to Do Before Shipping your Vehicle

Before paying any shipping fees, make sure that the general maintenance needed for your model is available here in the States. Having your car here will be no good if you have no way to maintain the upkeep or fuel.

Your car insurance premium will not increase solely by having an imported vehicle. Most insurance companies only raise premiums based on the MSRP value.

Another thing you should do is research any United States customs documents needed to ensure your vehicle’s smooth transition. The last thing you want is for months of planning to be vetoed by not having the right documentation and papers.

Danielle Beck-Hunter writes and researches for the car insurance site, CarInsuranceComparison.com. Danielle is an insurance expert who loves traveling and commonly works with an international clientele.

