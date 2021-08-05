/5 Important Questions to Ask Your Car Accident Lawyer

After being involved in a car accident, you may decide to hire a car accident attorney to seek compensation for your damages from the negligent party. The role of any competent attorney is to represent you to the best of their ability, but some lawyers are going to be better suited to your case than others. If you’re unsure which lawyer will give you the best chance of a successful outcome, consider asking them any of these five questions below.

What Do You Specialize in?

Most lawyers have a specialty, which means they are more experienced in some case types than others. For example, a Tampa car accident lawyer focuses on car accidents, which means they undoubtedly understand car accident scenarios better than lawyers focusing on other specialties. While hiring a general practice lawyer can put you in a good position to receive compensation, a car accident lawyer may have more tools and experts at their disposal.

Is My Case Strong Enough to Win?

Sometimes, settling with the insurance company is going to be the best call to make. Other times, going through with a personal injury claim will be worth your while. When you see a personal injury lawyer for the first time, ask whether your case is strong enough to win. Even before any evidence gathering begins, your lawyer can advise on what they believe to be the best decision.

How Much Will My Case Cost?

In most situations, it doesn’t matter whether you were driving an old hand-me-down car from your parents or a late model Aston Martin at the time of your accident, most reputable car accident lawyers charge you in the same way.

However, it can be worth asking the question to make sure. You will likely find that your preferred lawyer operates on a no-win, no-fee basis. This means that if you don’t win your case, they don’t charge you for their time, but may charge for some costs outside of their time. If you win, they take a percentage of your settlement.

How Can I Strengthen My Case?

The goal of any car accident attorney is to prove the other driver was negligent and negotiate the largest settlement figure possible. To do that, they often require plenty of evidence to support your case.

They may need to know details such as what you were doing at the time of the accident, if you gathered evidence, and if you sought medical treatment. The more information you can provide, the more comprehensive your case can be.

How Long Will My Case Take?

If you’re eager to get your life back on track and return to doing what you love, you may ask your car accident lawyer how long your case will take. There is no set time frame for any car accident claim due to just how many factors play a role, such as your injuries and the negligent party’s cooperation. As your claim progresses, your lawyer may be able to give you a general idea, which could range from several months to even a year.

If you have never been involved in a car accident before, there may be a lot you don’t know about what to do next. By asking your preferred lawyer these questions above, you can be as fully informed as possible before taking the next step.

