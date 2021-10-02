/Best Car Safety Practices When Parking at the Airport

Whether you travel often for business or for pleasure, long-term airport parking is likely your go-to option. While the benefits of parking in an airport lot are many, there are many ways something could go wrong.

From car thefts to weather damage, there are several threats that could impact your vehicle. Keep your car out of harm’s way by following these safety practices.

Step 1: Choose the Right Parking Lot

Using an airport parking service can save you money, but you’ll lose more than what you keep if you choose the wrong lot.

To ensure your car stays protected from rain, hail, thunderstorms and harsh winds, choose covered parking when you have the option. Open-air lots expose your vehicle to weather damage. However, those lots are often farther from the airport terminal.

Sometimes parking farther from the terminal (off-lot) provides a better benefit. For example, if you rent a hotel parking spot through OneStopParking, you will receive a free shuttle ride without having to book a room. Plus, you’ll have more options for parking spaces.

Step 2: Don’t Leave Your Belonging Inside

Always declutter and clean your car before you park it. Since your vehicle is staying in the lot for multiple weeks, sometimes months, airport security will pay less attention to your car.

It’s up to drivers to ensure the safety of their vehicle, and one of the best ways to do this is by making your car less visible. If a burglar can’t see anything inside, they’re less likely to break in.

Burglars are looking for easy targets and will quickly move on if there are no valuables or cash that’s noticeable from your windows. At the same time, don’t leave anything out of sight or in the trunk because you never know. It’s better to be safe than sorry with your belongings.

Step 3: Store an Ice Scraper in the Truck

The only thing you should keep in your car is an ice scraper just in case you come back to a heavy snowstorm. Plowers are often unconcerned with your vehicle and may pack ice and snow around your vehicle, making it difficult to drive away. Keeping this handy tool on you will ensure you aren’t driving with a thick sheet of ice on your windshields during a blizzard.

Step 4: Lock Your Doors

It seems like an obvious step, but you wouldn’t believe the amount of people that forget to lock their doors after they lock their car. Get into the habit of trying your driver’s side handles after you close your doors to ensure they’re locked. If you’re incredibly forgetful, install smart locks that you can lock from an application on your phone, as this will provide you with peace of mind.

Step 5: Inflate Your Tires

Tires can flatten completely through the night. Don’t underestimate a small leak in your wheels. You don’t want your car’s rims sitting directly on the tarmac because it will ruin your vehicle. If you notice a leak in your tire, quickly buy a spare before getting on the flight. Many airports offer tire inflation as an add-on service, so you may want to park at a lot that provides auto repair.

Step 6: 24-Hour Surveillance

Some parking lots offer 24-hour surveillance, patrolling security guards, and gated facilities. If you’re staying away from home long-term, these lots offer the most bang for your bucket because if the worst does happen, you have evidence. Offsite parking lots are more likely to have camera surveillance, but major airports for large cities will almost always use cameras.

In cases where you can’t rely on airport security, upgrade your vehicle’s safety. Install a car alarm that synchronizes with a security app on your phone. To deter burglars even further, paste security decals on the front, back, and side windows so they won’t approach your car.

