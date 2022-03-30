/World Car of the Year 2022: the 15 candidates for the best car in the world

For those who are not familiar with it, the World Car of The Year award is one of the most prestigious automotive competitions in the world. As the name suggests, in fact, this award is organized by the World Car Awards (WCA).

In fact, the aim is to give due recognition to automotive excellence without distinction of country, region, or specific tastes.

It will take some time yet to crown the winner, as the proclamation will only be made on April 13. Today, however, we already know the 15 candidates for the “World Car of the Year 2022” award, which crowns the best car released on the world market in the past year.

Curious to find out everything? Let’s take a look at all the candidates and the categories.

World Car of the Year 2022, the 15 candidates: from BMW i4 to Toyota GR86

Motors and sports are the greatest passions of a good portion of men worldwide.

However, if you are interested in gossip, then you should read the article about the celebrities with the most expensive cars in the world on https://www.motorward.com/.

All this passion also translates into a very high number of bets on car racing (but also all the other sports), so much so that all the best betting websites, such as https://www.sbo.net/, give them the opportunity to bet in an easy, safe, and fun way from the comfort of their home, with no need to travel to the local betting shop. Also, most of the time these websites help people out with practical guides on how to start betting in the best way possible.

And last but not least, for those who want the best sign-up offers, such as bonuses and free bets that offer great value, SBO definitely is what you are looking for.

However, for those who were just curious to watch from afar the best cars in the world compete for the prize, here are the 15 current amazing candidates for the World Car of the Year 2022 award.

– BMW i4: after the original i3 and the iX3 SUV, the i4 is the first “traditional” electric car from the Munich-based company. Based on the CLAR platform, the same as BMW’s thermal cars, it is the battery-powered sister of the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe. This shares much of the aesthetics (including the huge double front kidney) and interior, but not the mechanics. The new i4, in fact, can count on a dual-engine of almost 530 hp and up to 590 km of autonomy in the WLTP cycle.

– Citroën C5 X: the C5 X marks the return of the House of the Double Chevron to the production of cars dedicated to comfort and total convenience. With a very personal aesthetic and a setting that aims to offer relaxation at the wheel, the C5 X is inspired by the great Citroëns of the past, such as the DS, CX, or ZX, also thanks to the use of shock absorbers with pneumatic end stop.

Visit the website https://www.citroen.co.uk if you want to know more about this unique car.

– Genesis G70: Genesis is Hyundai’s “premium” brand and is reaping success after success in America and Asia. Specializing in premium sedans and luxurious SUVs, it enters the World Car of The Year rankings with the G70, a compact sedan that rivals the BMW 3 Series and Audi A4. Based on the chassis of the rear-wheel-drive Kia Stinger, it offers a lot of technology, excellent build quality, and a nice sporty and fun drive, thanks also to powerful engines up to 370hp.

– Honda Civic: this is the eleventh generation of the Honda Civic. The compact Japanese car has smoothed its corners in every sense: the aesthetics are now more elegant and fluid, and even inside, the quality and elegance are much improved compared to the already excellent tenth series.

– Hyundai Ioniq 5: the first Hyundai of today is also the one that many give as the favorite for the award of World Car of the Year 2022. The first purely electric car from the Korean company, the Ioniq 5, was a candidate right from the start as the anti-Tesla Model 3. With its original and much-appreciated aesthetics, plenty of interior space, and a range of up to 480 km in the WLTP cycle, the Ioniq 5 is personal, fun, and original and also offers a lot of driving excitement thanks to its predominantly rear-wheel-drive platform.

– Hyundai Staria: For those who don’t know it, Staria is a large MPV (it is about 5.25 meters long), but it has nothing of the classic Minivan. The lines are taut and futuristic; the interiors can accommodate from 7 to 11 people and are neat, luxurious, and hyper-technological. The engines then range from 177 to 252 hp, and in the most luxurious versions are available real First Class seats.

– Hyundai Tucson: this Korean SUV is original and unique, and if from the outside it looks threatening and aggressive, driving it is comfortable and quiet, with powers that reach 265 hp for the Plug-In Hybrid.

– Jeep Grand Cherokee / Grand Cherokee L: This car promises a much-improved road behavior, but without forgetting the off-road capabilities. More accurate interior and powerful engines then complete the picture that we will know the best only at the end of the year.

– Kia EV6: Inside this car reigns space and elegance, while the engines reach up to 575 hp.

– Kia Sportage: Sportage is one of the most popular compact SUVs on the market, and the new generation wants to continue the successes of the last series. Hybrid engines up to 265 hp, muscular and original aesthetics inspired by EV6, and clean but complete interior.

– Lexus NX: After several years of career wherewith, its hybrid powertrain has convinced thousands of customers, NX comes to the second generation. The lines are more modern and sharp, with a very personal rear, while inside finally arrives new 14-inch touch infotainment and a more modern and neat cabin. With new full hybrid (the 350h with 242 hp) and Plug-In (the 450h+, Lexus’ first PHEV, with 306 hp) powertrains and improved quality, the NX aims to repeat the huge success of the first series.

– Mitsubishi Outlander: its aesthetic is original and very oriental, in clear Mitsubishi style.

– Subaru BRZ/Toyota GR86: and here are the first and only sports cars vying for the World Car of the Year 2022 award, the Toyota GR86, and Subaru BRZ twins. This car features a new 2.4 engine with 230 hp, a more mature and curated aesthetic, and a hardcore driving experience played on rear-wheel drive and manual transmission.

– Subaru Outback: this car is highly regarded for its space, reliability, and presence of all-wheel drive. Thanks to the restyling it underwent in 2021, it is in contention for the award. Will it be able to surprise everyone?

– Toyota Corolla Cross: The last car in contention is the Toyota Corolla Cross. Along with its little sister Yaris Cross, compared to the other two SUVs of the Japanese manufacturer, it has a less bold and original aesthetic but more muscular and massive. The platform is the new TNGA-C, while the powertrains are expected to be 122 and 180 hp hybrids only.

Who will win all the World Car Awards?

So we’ve met all the nominees for the awards put up by the World Car Awards 2022. To find out who will win, we will have to wait until April 13, 2022, when the winner of each category will be announced. However, the wait to find out the finalists is much shorter, as they will be announced in less than a month, exactly on February 8, 2022.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]