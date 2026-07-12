/Audi History

As one of the most versatile automobile manufacturers today, Audi’s complex history dates all the way back to 1885. Several private investors were involved in the formation and acquisition of the company in the late 1890s. It was not until 1932 that were was stability in terms of company structure. During this year, Audi merged with Horch, DKW, and Wanderer to form a company called Auto Union. Though this company operated under one name, many felt that the models had features of all four original brands. As far as its strategic plan, Audi was handcuffed with limited resources during the periods before and after World War II. As a result, Audi focused its efforts on manufacturing and selling smaller automobiles that were not too intricate or complex in design.

There was yet even more instability after World War II, as the Soviet Union took over Audi’s operations. Company assets were fundamentally valued at next to nothing, and factories were dismantled. A newly-formed Audi entity began business again in 1949, and the company was credited with manufacturing the first post-war mass-market passenger car. The new business did not succeed without its struggles, as it took close to ten years before it was able to secure any consistent funding. In the late 1950s, Daimler-Benz purchased a majority share in the business, and it was also during this period that the Auto Union name was shortened to Audi. It was also during this time that the company merged with one of the most prominent motor cycle manufacturers, NSU. The official name of the business became Audi NSU Auto Union AG.

The 1970s saw the growth of the Audi brand in the United States. While most of the company’s initial presence focused on efforts in European countries, executives felt that it was time to leverage the Audi brand internationally. In the mid-1980s, there was yet another name change, as the business simply became known as Audi AG. A new business approach was soon implemented as well, as Audi models were now designed to compete with some of the luxurious car manufacturers, including Mercedes-Benz and BMW. Though business was prospering, an unfortunate turn of events led to a temporary decline in demand for Audi vehicles. Several consumers had pursued legal action against the business in the early 1990s when it was revealed that certain models were accelerating unintentionally. The company was forced to recall a significant number of its models which hindered the company’s financial performance.

Today, Audi continues to experience world renowned success as the luxurious subsidiary group of Volkswagen AG. Particularly, business remains steady in Europe and Asia. The Chinese government is a primary consumer of Audi models and accounts for close to a quarter of sales within the country. There are seven Audi production plants across the globe which specialize in the manufacturing of numerous models, including the A-Series, S-Series, and T-Series.