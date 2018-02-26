/2019 Nissan Terra Frame-Based SUV Set for Spring Debut

In order to achieve their midterm plans, as outlined by Nissan M.O.V.E to 2022 program, the company announced the launch of a new ‘global’ model. The 2019 Nissan Terra will be released this spring in China and some other select markets as an affordable but capable 4×4 SUV.

What makes the 2019 Nissan Terra a bit special compared to their other crossovers is that it is the first SUV made by Nissan’s frame and LCV division. The car is a frame-based SUV and not a unibody like most of other options in this class. And while it might be considered by some an outdated technology the frame-based design does give the Terra some old-fashioned ruggedness and rigidity. To generalize things a bit, you lose a bit of on-road refinement and gain a lot of off-road ability.

As for why Nissan has tasked their LCV division with making the 2019 Nissan Terra, part of ti is the enormous success this division has been having: “One in every six Nissan vehicles sold globally is a frame-based vehicle or an LCV, and the company is focused on capturing this division’s full potential.” So they stand a better chance of bolstering the numbers Nissan needs to meet the midterm goals. Another reason is that the Terra is a global product and destined for markets where, quite frankly, standards are lower.

Details and specs of Nissan Terra will be revealed in April.

“I’m very pleased to announce that the all-new Nissan Terra will soon arrive in China,” said Ashwani Gupta, senior vice president for Nissan’s frame and LCV business. “This rugged SUV is practical, authentic, and designed to go anywhere. The Nissan Terra goes on sale this spring, first in China, with other Asian markets soon to follow.” He added: “Nissan’s frame and LCV business is seeing steady growth, and with our ambitious midterm plan and growing product lineup, we’re confident that this growth will continue. It is an exciting time for Nissan. We have the Nissan Terra arriving soon, the award-winning Nissan Navara is now in 133 markets worldwide, and more drivers are purchasing our LCVs around the world.”

