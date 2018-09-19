/Nissan Navara Dark Sky Concept Unveiled in Hannover

The Hannover Motor Show for commercial vehicles saw the debut of many interesting concepts this year. One of the most interesting, arguably, was the Nissan Navara Dark Sky Concept. This unique take on Nissan’s popular pickup truck has been built in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA).

So guys whose business is literally in the skies have worked on a earth-bound machine. But it’s not really about that. Nissan Navara Dark Sky Concept is basically just a tow vehicle a mobile astronomy laboratory. It looks amazing though, especially with those special lighting effect and body kit. The truck also features a more advanced version of Nissan’s ProPILOT driver assistance technology. As for the bespoke trailer module, it houses an ultra-high performance PlaneWave telescope. The idea is that the Navara can take this telescope to whereever atmospheric conditions for stargazing are optimum.

But if you like the truck itself, the Nissan Navara N-Guard could be a good alternative. This one you can actually buy and it comes with numerous interior and exterior add-ons. It is even available the OFF-ROADER AT32 conversion pack, the highlights of which include increased ground clearance, underbody protection and an optional snorkel.

Ashwani Gupta, Senior Vice President of the Nissan Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) business unit, said: “The tough pickup trucks on display are the perfect embodiment of Nissan’s dedication to excellence in conversions. Powered by Nissan Intelligent Mobility and including ProPILOT, the incredible versatility of each vehicle allows us to go above and beyond to support any business need and serve as an authentic partner for our customers.”

