/Nissan Navara Off-Roader AT32 by Arctic Trucks

In a first for the company, Nissan has teamed up with a third-party manufacturer to create a special pickup truck for the European market. The 2018 Nissan Navara Off-Roader AT32 is built in partnership with Arctic Trucks, a heavy-duty, ultra-capable truck specialist.

In order to make the Nissan Navara Off-Roader AT32 the most capable truck Nissan has ever built, AT has jacked it up by 20mm, fitted a front differential locker, and installed a snorkel. These changes are enough to make the AT32 twice as versatile as a standard Navara. But they are not the only mods. The truck also boasts 32-inch offroad tires around 17-inch rims, hence the name, wheel arch extensions, and underbody protection plates covering the engine, transmission, propeller and fuel tank.

The wheels and snorkel give Nissan Navara Off-Roader AT32 a very serious look which is sure to attract many off-road enthusiasts. But this car also has a good backstory that would appeal to green people as well. On World Oceans Day 2018 this truck volunteers for a special challenge in which a campaigning dad and daughter team tackle the issue of beach plastic pollution by doing a large-scale cleanup. Nissan is also inviting community groups across Europe to nominate remote and tough-to-reach beaches or other locations where the Navara could help them clear plastic waste.

Ken Ramirez, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Nissan Europe, said: “The Nissan Navara OFF-ROADER AT32 is the most capable Navara we’ve ever sold. Its mix of enhanced off-road ability and upgraded exterior features will appeal to a new audience of both professional and recreational pickup customers.”

