April 18, 2018

2018 Buick Enspire All Electric Concept 01 730x390 at Buick Enspire Electric SUV Concept Set for Beijing Debut

One of General Motors biggest headlines at this year’s Beijing Auto Show in China is the debut of the 2018 Buick Enspire concept. The all-electric SUV previews not just future technologies for the brand, but also a bold new design that the looks of upcoming production models. 

Buick’s concepts of this past few years have all been great looking, and Buick Enspire is no exception. The SUV has a dynamic and sporty design without compromising on that unique Buick touch that makes their cars unlike anything else out there. The sculpted lines of the exterior are complemented with a “surround skyline” interior design featuring suspended theater-type seating, and center console and armrests made from natural wood grain and microfiber suede which is a new and interesting idea.

2018 Buick Enspire All Electric Concept 03 730x337 at Buick Enspire Electric SUV Concept Set for Beijing Debut

Technology highlights of Buick Enspire Electric SUV include an OLED display screen and an intelligent augmented reality technology-based head-up display system, as well as 5G connectivity. In terms of performance, the car boasts an eMotion electric propulsion which is good for 410 kW of max output. That in turn is good for a 0 to 60 mph acceleration time of 4.0 seconds. But this being a family SUV the more important figure is the range, which stands at 370 miles on a single charge.

2018 Buick Enspire All Electric Concept 02 730x349 at Buick Enspire Electric SUV Concept Set for Beijing Debut

The Enspire also features both fast and wireless charging technologies. That means the battery can be charged to 80 percent of capacity within 40 minutes. The electric propulsion system in this car seems virtually production ready. It remains to be seen if Buick has any practical plans in mind for this concept.

 

