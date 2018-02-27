/2019 Buick Envision – Pricing and Specs

The family SUV/crossover segment is replete with various choices in all sorts of looks and trims and options. But if what you value above all else is uniqueness, then something like the 2019 Buick Envision could be the car for you. It is not the best in its class by any means, but it does have a sort of quirky charm about it.

For the new modelyear the 2019 Buick Envision features a bunch of upgrades, beginning with a nine-speed automatic transmission for 2.0L turbo models. The 2.0 liter engine itself is upgraded as well, now boasting 252 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Other technical enhancements include engine start/stop deactivation switch, single rate brake booster for improved overall brake performance, and flexibility to switch between Adaptive Cruise Control and conventional Cruise Control.

As for convenience, 2019 Buick Envision comes with Rear Vision Camera, better hands-free microphones, improved seat heating system, next-generation wireless charging with wattage capability for fast charging, in-vehicle air ionizer, and lighting upgrade with LED lamps on 2.0 turbo models and HID headlights standard on 2.5L models. With all these improvements the $32,990 (excluding tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment) MSRP does not sound too bad.

“Some of the 2019 Envision’s most notable changes are the results of listening to our customers,” said Elizabeth Pilibosian, Envision chief engineer. “Beneath the updated exterior are a number of changes guided by a goal of offering the most refined and pleasant driving experience possible.”

