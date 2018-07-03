/2019 Buick LaCrosse Sport Touring Joins the Lineup

The refreshingly unique Buick LaCrosse is getting a hot new variant that would definitely increase the car’s appeal in the eyes of Buick buyers, whose numbers, truth be told, are dwindling these days. The new 2019 Buick LaCrosse Sport Touring, or ST for short, features little touches that are designed to make the car look and feel more refined.

The main highlights of the 2019 Buick LaCrosse Sport Touring include a body color grille surround and side vents which replace the chrome on other models for a monotone theme, a subtle rear spoiler, black mesh grille, 19-inch midnight silver wheels, and “ST” badging on the trunk lid. being a 2019 model, the ST also benefits from the range-wide updates such as the new exterior colors, Carrageen Metallic and Pewter Metallic, and the new air ionizer designed to eliminate odors and improve air quality. Although that last one only comes with the Avenir model for now.

2019 Buick LaCrosse Sport Touring is priced from $40,295, including a $925 destination fee. That is a bit steep, but then the sedan boasts a 310-horsepower, 3.6L V-6 and a 9-speed automatic transmission, a setup that is both fast and refined and smooth. Available paint jobs for this model include White Frost Tricoat, Satin Steel Metallic, Quicksilver Metallic, Red Quartz Tintcoat and Ebony Twilight Metallic.

“The LaCrosse ST emphasizes the importance of design, while also complementing the safety, refinement and technology of our flagship sedan,” said Phil Brook, vice president of Buick and GMC Marketing. “The LaCrosse exemplifies what we mean by attainable luxury, offering Buick’s signature QuietTuning, spirited and efficient performance and the latest in-car connectivity all at a tremendous value to customers.”

