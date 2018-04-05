/Official: Lotus Exige Cup 430 Type 25 Limited Edition

Paying homage to their legendary Formula 1 car from the 60s, Lotus has come up with something which they call the most accomplished Exige ever. The Lotus Exige Cup 430 Type 25 is a limited edition of just, as the name suggests, 25 copies as a tribute to the Type 25 F1 car. And it has some rally juicy specs.

Weighing 1,056 kg, the 430 Cup-based Lotus Exige Cup 430 Type 25 is one of the quickest cars ever to come out of Norfolk. It sprints from to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds. That is part due to the light weight, but mostly the result of the oomph of the 3.5-litre supercharged and charge cooled V6, producing 430 hp and 440 Nm. Meanwhile some carefully adjusted aerodynamics, generating 220 kg of downforce, make the car sweet as honey around corners.

Each of the 25 production units of the Lotus Exige Cup 430 Type 25 comes with a numbered certificate of authenticity, signed by Jean-Marc Gales. It features, just like the car, a racing livery inspired by the original F1 car. You also get a copy of Jim Clark: Tribute to a Champion by Eric Dymock signed by Clive Chapman. If that doesn’t justify the price of this car (£110,000), then may be the list of its amenities does: Air conditioning, Full Carpets, Floor mats, Carbon fibre dash inserts, Stereo with two front speakers, Cruise Control, Type 25 Edition unique personalised plaque, Wooden gear knob and…

Announcing the new car, Jean-Marc Gales, CEO, Group Lotus plc said: “Although the Lotus Exige Cup 430 Type 25 is street legal, it blurs the line between road and race car to provide owners with an unbeatable blend of power, road holding, intuitive handling at any speed. On everyday open roads it rewards its driver with a pure analogue experience, like only a Lotus can, yet venture onto the track and you’ll find a depth in performance that only the very best driver can truly exploit. Like the Lotus Type 25 in 1963, this car is without any rival.”

