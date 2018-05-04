/2018 Lotus Exige Sport 410 Is a Road-Going Track Car

Lotus has been releasing too many hard-core track-focused models lately. With the new Lotus Exige Sport 410 they are dialing down the racing fever in a bid to make a more road-worthy machine. And they’ve pulled it off it seems. The 410 has all the right stuff for a thrilling road-going sports car.

Closely related to the Exige Cup 430 track car, the Lotus Exige Sport 410 features a 3.5-litre, supercharged and charge cooled V6 engine developing 410 hp (416 PS) and 420 Nm (310 lbft). This power has to carry around a total weight of 1,054 kg (dry), so as you would expect the performance is stellar: 0-60 mph in just 3.3 seconds and top track speed of 180 mph / 290 km/h – for the coupe version at least. You can also order this car as a roadster.

With the Lotus Exige Sport 410 you also get loads of performance-oriented parts, including a full aero kit. The carbon fiber splitter and diffuser combo generate a sizable downforce of 150 kg. Combined with the sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, recalibrated suspension and steering, and high performance brakes, that makes the 410 a sweet car to drive around road and track alike. You also get a titanium exhaust system with eargasmic sound.

Jean-Marc Gales, CEO, Group Lotus plc said, “With every new Lotus we look to move the bar higher and apply technology and development ideas drawn from top-of-the-range models. Our agility as a company means that the lessons learnt today can quickly be incorporated into the cars of tomorrow and the Exige Sport 410 is a perfect example of this. We have taken the Exige Cup 430, the ultimate track-centric Exige, and developed it into the perfect road orientated sports car, ensuring that we stay ahead of rivals when it comes to cars that deliver a truly engaging analogue driving experience.”

