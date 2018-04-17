/SsangYong Tivoli Ultimate Launches in UK with Extra Kit

If you are a fan of SsangYong’s B-segment crossover, the Tivoli, it is now the time to go and get one. They just announced the limited edition SsangYong Tivoli Ultimate which comes with a bunch of extra features and equipment while remaining as reasonably priced as ever.

Based on the range-topper ELX model, the 2018 SsangYong Tivoli Ultimate is all about equipment. The main highlights include LED foglamps, upgraded switchgear inside the cabin including a re-positioned handbrake lever, electrically operated and ventilated driver’s seat, and heated steering wheel. What’s more, the crossover come as standard with Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, High Beam Assistance, and Traffic Sign Recognition.

These are, of course, in addition to the kit you get with a regular ELX, including eather upholstery, keyless starting, parking sensors and reversing camera, cruise control, electric windows, smart steering, a 7” touch screen with RDS radio, iPod & Bluetooth connectivity, TomTom navigation, diamond cut alloy wheels and dual-zone air conditioning. And if that is not enough goodies, there is a 400 quid Style pack with white or black roof, spoiler and wing mirrors.

SsangYong Tivoli Ultimate is powered by the tried and tested 1.6 litre Euro 6 petrol engine, which can be paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or 6-speed Aisin automatic. As for the price, the manual version starts at £17,495, while the automatic is a grand dearer at £18,745. Pretty good value for money, you would agree.

