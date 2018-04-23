/Volvo S90 Ambience Concept Redefines In-Car Luxury

2018 Beijing Auto Show will see the debut of a car that revolutionizes the notion of comfort and luxury in cars. Well,at least in theory. Volvo S90 Ambience Concept introduces a new take on the cabin’s mood and atmosphere with “visual themes synchronised with audio and scent.”

The user can choose between seven different themes via a smartphone app whereupon the car’s ceiling comes alive with lights and images, perfumes spread through the cabin, and the speakers emit pleasant noises that go hand in hand with the other two. That means even you are in the polluted, overcrowded, and visually horrible downtown Beijing, you can create the illusion you are, I don’t know, in Lake District or somewhere nice.

The themes included in Volvo S90 Ambience Concept include Northern Lights, Scandinavian Forest, Swan Lake, Archipelago and Rain, plus special themes like Nocturnal. One could safely assume that a production version of this feature would feature bespoke, personalized themes as well. The visual effects are complemented with synchronized audio from the car’s Bowers and Wilkins premium sound system, and each theme is matched with one of four bespoke scents, created by Byredo.

Volvo S90 Ambience Concept is based on the three-seater executive sedan version of the car which is a Volvo to be chauffeured in. That’s an odd thing, because people who can afford to hire a chauffeur usually buy something classier than a Volvo, but here we are.

“The Ambience Concept was created primarily for the China market and provides a contrast to China’s sometimes hectic city environments,” said Martin Andersson, senior commercial product manager at Volvo Cars’ Special Vehicles department, which is responsible for the Excellence range. “The S90 Ambience Concept will reinforce our premium brand values in this important region.”

