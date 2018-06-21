/2019 Volvo S60 Sedan Starts at $35,800 in America

Following its debut at the new Charleston factory, the new 2019 Volvo S60 now receives its official MSRP. The handsome sedan starts from $35,800 in the U.S. market (excluding the destination charge), and can go as high as $55,400 for a fully loaded model.

2019 Volvo S60 sedan is offered in America with T5, T6, and T8 powertrains. No, we don’t know what happened to the T7, either. The first one, the T5, is a turbo-charged Drive-E engine with 250 horsepower; the T6 a a turbo and super-charged Drive-E engine producing 316 horsepower; and the T8 a gutsy 400 horsepower Twin-Engine Plug-in Hybrid. T6 and T8 are also all-wheel-drive.

Then there the three trim levels, including the base Momentum, the sporty mid-ranger R-Design, and the range-topper Inscription. Obviously, the top dog is the one with all the bells and whistles as standard, but even with a base 2019 Volvo S60 you get plenty of kit. The base package includes panoramic moonroof, LED headlamps with Volvo’s signature Thor’s Hammer, 18-inch wheels, Aluminum inlays and Sensus Connect touchscreen interface plus City Safety with Steering Support. Inscription trim adds chrome window trim and front grille accents, driftwood inlays, four-zone electric climate control, power front seats with lumbar support and power cushion extensions. The R-Design, meanwhile, brings a body kitwith blacked out accents, leather steering wheel with gearshift paddles, nappa leather sport seats with open grid textile and an R-Design leather wrapped gear shifter.

Below is the MSRP list for the new Volvo S60 in America. If you find these prices a bit too dear, you can always lease one of these through Care by Volvo subscription service (starting at t $775 per month before local taxes and registration fees).

Momentum R-Design Inscription T5 FWD $35,800 $41,900 $42,900 T6 AWD $40,300 $45,400 $47,400 T8 Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid eAWD Not Available $54,400 $55,400 Destination Charge $995 $995 $995

