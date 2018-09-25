/2019 Volvo V60 Cross Country Unveiled with Rugged Looks

To make the hugely practical V60 even more versatile and therefore more appealing,Volvo has come up with a cross version of it. Aptly named the Volvo V60 Cross Country, the car is a station wagon that is jacked up and fitted with some offroady paraphernalia. But that is apparently enough to make us want one, quite badly.

To be fair there is more to the 2019 Volvo V60 Cross Country than that. The vehicle features all-wheel-drive, and although it launches with a diesel engine, it’ll get mild-hybrid powertrains down the line. And although we said it was jacked up, which implies they have just raised the suspension a bit, the Cross Country is actually a full 75mm higher than its low-riding sister.

That, reinforced suspension, AWD, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Stability Control, Corner Traction Control and a special Off-Road driving mode make the 2019 Volvo V60 Cross Country a go-anywhere family car. It offers all the good thing a SUV does, but there is no stigma associated with it, especially in the alt-left Sweden. Though this car is built to be driven offroad,Volvo has fitted it with some heavy-duty assist systems. You get Pilot Assist, Run-off Road Mitigation, Oncoming Lane Mitigation, Cross Traffic Alert with autobrake and…

“The V60 Cross Country is every bit as refined as the other 60 and 90 series cars based on our SPA platform,” said Henrik Green, Senior Vice President of Research and Development at Volvo Cars. “The added versatility makes it at home in town and country, thanks to a higher seating position, increased ground clearance and dynamic all-wheel-drive capabilities.”

