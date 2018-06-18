/Every Volvo to Have 25 Percent Recycled Plastic from 2025

Volvo Cars, always at the head of the queue when there is something good and healthy do be done, announced that from 2025 at least 25 per cent of the plastics used in every new car they launch will be recycled. To prove that it is a viable idea, they have made a Volvo XC60 with many of its components made from the recycled stuff.

The plastic problem is getting bigger and bigger every day and some say that very soon it will be on the par with climate change as one of the factors threatening the well-being of living creatures on earth. Already the amount of plastic we dump into the oceans is killing the sea life at an incredibly alarming rate. Recycling the plastic that we can’t stop producing, because we build too many things with it, is a good way to address part of the issue. Volvo also wants to work with parts supplier to make as many of the components of the automobile as possible from sustainable material.

The “recycled” Volvo XC60 show car featured here features “a tunnel console made from renewable fibres and plastics from discarded fishing nets and maritime ropes.” Other notable parts made from recycled plastic include carpets made from PET plastic bottles and a recycled cotton mix from clothing manufacturers’ offcuts, and seats with PET fibres from plastic bottles in them.

“We already work with some great, forward-thinking suppliers when it comes to sustainability,” said Martina Buchhauser, Senior Vice President of Global Procurement at Volvo Cars. “However, we do need increased availability of recycled plastics if we are to make our ambition a reality. That is why we call on even more suppliers and new partners to join us in investing in recycled plastics and to help us realise our ambition.”

