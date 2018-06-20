/2019 Volvo S60 Revealed with High-End Looks & Tech

As promised at the inauguration of the new Charleston factory, Volvo unveiled the new S60 sedan at the new plant. The 2019 Volvo S60 may look to an uninterested eye like any other Volvo sedan, but it comes with cool new design cues and a ton of technology features that set it apart from other models.

2019 Volvo S60 marks the company’s move towards electrification and a cleaner footprint, and it does that by being the first Volvo not to be offered with a diesel engine. It launches with two turbocharged and supercharged plug-in hybrid petrol engines, including a T6 Twin Engine AWD plug-in hybrid with 340 horsepower, and the well-known T8 Twin Engine AWD plug-in hybrid with 400 horsepower. The T8 can be ordered with a Polestar upgrade which pushed the output to 415 hp.

As you would expect, The 2019 Volvo S60 is one of the safest cars in its segment, featuring the Volvo’s latest technologies. The main highlights include City Safety with Autobrake technology, Run-off Road Mitigation, Oncoming Lane Mitigation and other steering-assistance systems, plus optional Pilot Assist system and Cross Traffic Alert with autobrake. As for connectivity features, you get Sensus Connect infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G, and a tablet touchscreen that controls all the functions.

“The active chassis and drive modes deliver excellent control and an engaged performance that makes this a driver’s car,” said Henrik Green, Senior Vice President for Research and Development at Volvo Cars. “It also brings the acclaimed technology from our 90 series and other 60 series cars into this segment, making it one of the best sports saloons on the market.”

