/Millennium Falcon Nissan Rogue Revealed for Latest Star Wars Movie

Nissan has been a side partner for the new generation of Star Wars movies, and what we mean by that is they get to be part of the hype machine for the premiere of new installments. Now for the ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ they have come up with this, the Millennium Falcon Nissan Rogue.

This is not a star car and has no part in the movie, mind you. The Millennium Falcon Nissan Rogue will be a showpiece on the film’s red carpet. Celebrities and mere mortals will be taking photos with this thing, and then it’ll probably go and sit in a warehouse somewhere. That’s a shame, because Nissan has done a lot of work on this Rogue. So we hope they at least get their money’s worth out of it publicity-wise. They mention stuff like the Rogue being a good fit to play the Millennium Falcon what with the ProPILOT Assist, which is frankly stretching it a little.

Unlike Nissan’s previous Star Wars cars, the Millennium Falcon Nissan Rogue has both the exterior and the interior modified with inspirations from the franchise. On the outside the vehicle is styled with aluminum body panels mimicking the fictional ship, complete with a radar dish on the roof. On teh back the section that doubles as the subspace-hyperdrive unit is actually a kicking audio system featuring a trio of high-mounted Bose speakers and an 18-in. Bose subwoofer for 1500 watts of output. The interior is less satisfactory to be honest, but there are some nice 3D-printed details to charm your inner nerd.

“As the third installment of our own trilogy of collaborations with Lucasfilm, we raised the bar delivering our best custom show vehicle yet,” said Jeremy Tucker, Nissan’s vice president of marketing communications and media. “We started with the best-selling Nissan Rogue and worked with the talented concept designers at Lucasfilm and ILM. Then we turned to the experts at Vehicle Effects bring it to life. The result is hands-down the most complete and thrilling vehicle we’ve ever done.”

