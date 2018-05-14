/One-off MINI Unveiled for the Royal Wedding

As I’m sure you are aware, what with the news being hammered into your head round the clock by every media, there is a royal wedding coming up in Britain in which the ginger Prince will marry the chick from Suits. Now MINI, being the quintessential British brand, has come up with the wedding car for the couple,and it’s a three-door hatchback.

The MINI wedding car is, of course, a symbolic gift to the young couple, boosting the nationalistic side of the royal wedding. They won’t be caught dead in a car like this in the real life. But something good will come out of this car, as on 19 May, after it’s done its wedding duties, the one-off MINI will be handed over to The Children’s HIV Association (CHIVA) for public auction. So kudos there.

And while to the uninterested eye this special MINI might look like any other with a weird Union Jack painted on the roof, there are some nice details featured in it. The exterior is finished in Crystal White with matt silver and blue accents all around. Furthermore, the chrome parts have been treat to a blue-black tinted clear coat. The Union Jack mixed with Stars & Stripes on the roof, which is also mirrored in eh taillights, is hand painted, scuttles around the side turn signal indicators have been 3D-printed and embellish the initials M and H with a heart and rings.

Inside the cabin the Just Married couple will find Satellite Grey leather, blue-black tinted chrome accents, their names plus the wedding date and good wishes ton the large trim strip ahead of the front passenger seat. There is also more flag motifs.

“As an iconic British brand with almost 60 years of history in the UK, we are pleased to mark the royal wedding with this special charitable gift,” explains Oliver Heilmer, Head of MINI Design. “The MINI Design team has created a one-off MINI Hatch for the occasion. Its specially designed roof graphic combines with 3D-printed personalised interior and exterior details as well as special embroidery to make this a MINI like no other.”

