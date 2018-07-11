/Official: 2019 MINI John Cooper Works International Orange Edition

If you are American and thinking about getting a MINI, you’d better hold on a couple of weeks because there is something quite interesting coming your way. The new MINI John Cooper Works International Orange Edition is set to debut at the MINI TAKES THE STATES event (July 20 – 22) with bold design and cool features.

Be advised, however, that the 2019 MINI John Cooper Works International Orange costs $39,900 excluding the $850 destination charge. It is after all, a limited edition. As for what you can expect, the main highlights include orange paint work on the body and roof, high gloss black spoiler, Ferric Gray 18-inch wheels, JCW exhaust system with chrome tailpipes, black side stripes, and carbon mirror caps. There is also gloss black door handles and fuel filler cap, as well as custom front and rear decals.

In terms of features and equipment,MINI of Orange boasts Panorama Roof, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Piano Black Interior & Exterior Accents, Heated Front Seats, Sirius XM Satellite Radio, Harman Kardon Sound System, Active Driving Assistant, Automatic Climate Control, MINI Storage Package, Head Up Display, Touchscreen Navigation Package. So it is fair to say you get a lot for your money.

“International Orange is a bold color historically used to make great feats of engineering and aerospace design stand out.” said Randy Clements, Department Head, Product Planning & Aftersales, MINI USA. “In the same way, this exclusive color makes a dramatic statement to the performance of this special MINI John Cooper Works model – one that is sure to stand out among the crowd at MINI TAKES THE STATES!”

