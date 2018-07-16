/2019 Maserati Quattroporte and Levante Get New Engine in the UK

This year at the Goodwood Festival of Speed Maserati introduced a new V8 variant of its luxury SUV, Levante. Then immediately they gave people a reason not to go for it, and that reason is a brilliant new V6 petrol unit. Also featured in the UK-spec 2019 Maserati Quattroporte, this 3.0 liter engine makes 350 horsepower.

Granted, that is 200 less than what you get from the V8 GTS Levante, but at £61,425 the V6 version is a lot cheaper. It also gives you the smoothness of the V6 along with a more sporty soundtrack, and let’s be honest 350 horses is more than you could ever use on or off the road. The new V6 Levante does the 0-62mph in just 6.0 seconds and has a top speed of 156 mph. As for the 2019 Maserati Quattroporte, which costs £78,120, it goes form 0 to 62 mph in 5.5 seconds and has a top speed of 167 mph.

Another advantage of the V6 motor compared to the V8 is fuel efficiency. The Levante V6 has a NEDC 2.0 combined consumption and CO2 emissions range of 23.5 – 24.4 mpg and 268 -270 respectively. Those figures for the 2019 Maserati Quattroporte V6 are 25.2 mpg and 259 -260 respectively. The 2019 range gets a number of general updates as well, with the Levante benefiting from optional Adaptive Full LED Matrix headlights and now standard Integrated Vehicle Control (IVC). The Quattroporte, meanwhile, gets new colors, including Rosso Potente and Blu Nobile tri-coat jobs.

Mike Biscoe, General Manager, Maserati GB commented: “We are pleased to be able to now offer the 350hp petrol engine on the Maserati Levante, which in addition to the 430hp petrol engine we introduced last year and the 275hp diesel we offered at launch, provide a much greater choice to our UK customers. The introduction of the more cost effective, entry level petrol engine is as a result of the demand in the market and we expect it to sell extremely well.”

