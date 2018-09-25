/2019 Maserati Ghibli Ribelle Is Dark and Luxurious

The new Maserati Ghibli Ribelle, so called due to its unique NeroRibelle mica paint job, is a very interesting car. You got the fantastic look of the Ghibli, the extra drama of the black treatment, and a range of good engines. What’s not to love?

To be launched from October and limited to just 200 units, 2019 Maserati Ghibli Ribelle also features shiny black 19 inch Proteo alloy wheels. These in their turn feature contrasting red laser etched details, complemented with red brake calipers. The red and black mix is why you should only get this model with the range-topping 430 hp petrol engine. But if all you care about is the looks, you can also opt for the 350 hp twin-turbo V6 or the 275 hp V6 turbodiesel. The important thing is they all sound great.

Maserati Ghibli Ribelle is also unique inside the cabin. Two-tone black/red dashboard, black door panels and red central armrest, black leather Sport steering wheel with tone-on-tone stitching are the main highlights here. The limited edition gets its own unique sports seats as well. They come in full premium leather, with 12 position memory, two-tone in black/red and contrasting stitching. A chromed aluminium badge set against Piano Black wood on the center console marks this model as a special one.

If you want to add luxury to the mix, then you need to get the optional Ribelle Plus package. This will add to the list of standard features laminated privacy windows for enhanced thermal and sound insulation, full-LED Matrix adaptive headlights, Harman Kardon premium sound system and opening sunroof.

