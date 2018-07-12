/2019 Maserati Levante GTS Unveiled with V8 Power

2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed is the venue where Maserati has picked to unveil a new edition of their luxury SUV. The 2019 Maserati Levante GTS finally gets the kind of power the SUV should have had from the beginning: a twin-turbo V8 with 550 horsepower.

Now this thing deserves to be called a super SUV. The 3.8 liter Ferrari-built power house in the Maserati Levante GTS generates 550hp (404 kW) at 6,250 rpm and 730 Nm peak torque between 2,500 and 5,000 rpm. Thanks to a reworked Q4 all-wheel-drive system the car is capable of sprinting to 100 km/h form 0 in 4.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 292 km/h. Those are figures on the par with the best of the super SUV market.

Obviously, the Levante’s chassis and suspension have also been upgraded to cope with the extra power and higher speed. So there are some concerns as to the quality of the ride in the GTS, which remains to be tested when the car is launched. In terms of styling, the Maserati Levante GTS and its extra hot Trofeo edition come with revised bumpers for a more aggressive look. Inside, they get Premium leather or full-grain Pieno Fiore natural leather as an option, sport pedals and Harman Kardon Audio system with 14 speakers.

2019 Levante family also benefits from some “content” upgrades, the main highlights of which include optional Adaptive Full LED Matrix headlights and now standard Integrated Vehicle Control (IVC).

