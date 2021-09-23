/Which is a better sports car – Mustang or Camaro?

Sports cars go far beyond the norm in terms of performance and speed. They are powerful and a force to be reckoned with. There are many brands of sports cars, including the Ford Mustang and the Chevy Camaro.

The fight for dominance between these two sports cars has been raging on for decades. Both of them are formidable and beautiful in their design, but which one is superior?

In this battle of Mustang vs. Camaro, we’ll look at the pros and cons of each, including which has better insurance. We’ll also look at the history of each sports car.

The Ford Mustang

The Ford Mustang is one of the most popular sports cars available. Let’s discuss the history, the pros and cons, and the insurance rates of this iconic vehicle.

The History of the Mustang

The first Mustang was built in 1964 but had its debut in 1965, exceeding Ford’s expectations in sales. The Mustang became an icon in the U.S. and was in several movies, including “Bullitt,” starring Steve McQueen.

Ford just recently celebrated its 10 millionth production of the Mustang, an outstanding achievement in the automotive industry.

The Mustang has six generations of vehicles. It has forever changed the way American automobile companies design and produce sports cars.

Pros of the Mustang

The Mustang has a lot of different advantages. One of them is its power-to-weight ratio. They come equipped with V8 engines, which makes them fast and powerful. Ford also puts its money and effort into Mustangs before any other vehicles, so if you own one, just know that you will get special treatment.

Cons of the Mustang

Depending on the kind of person you are, these cons won’t deter you from getting a Mustang or being the proud owner of one already, but it is something to consider when deciding whether to purchase one. Cons for this vehicle include poor fuel economy, unibody framework, ease in rusting, and a small trunk.

Insurance Rates for the Mustang

The annual insurance rate for this vehicle is roughly $1,450, which translates to $121 in monthly payments. The average car has a monthly premium of about $104, so it’s not too far off from that. Most sports cars have a monthly premium of $185 or more, depending on the kind of sports car it is.

The Chevy Camaro

The Ford Mustang is a fantastic car, but what about the Chevy Camaro? The Camaro is a competitor to the Mustang and shouldn’t be underestimated. Below, we’ll examine the history, pros and cons, and insurance rates of this famous car.

History of the Camaro

The first Camaro went on sale in 1967 in response to the Ford Mustang. The Camaro was an intense rival to the Mustang for several decades. You can find the Camaro in movies like “Freaky Friday” and “Better Off Dead.”

When Chevrolet unveiled the 2019 Camaro, it was ranked number six in the Affordable Sports Car category.

Chevy’s Camaro only has five generations of cars. Production of them stopped in 2002 because of low demand but was revamped in 2009.

The Camaro may not be an icon like the Ford Mustang, but it has some pretty decent advantages that other sports cars don’t have.

Pros of the Camaro

Some pros for the Camaro include options for either a V8 or V6 engine, better handling than most sports cars, affordability, and excellent brakes. The Camaro also has a high ranking for safety, even higher than the Ford Mustang.

Cons of the Camaro

Cons for this vehicle include its lack of space, poor visibility, and no all-wheel drive (AWD).

Insurance Rates for the Camaro

The Camaro’s annual insurance rates are estimated to be $1,350, or roughly $112 monthly. Its rates are cheaper than the Ford Mustang because Camaros are typically deemed safer than Mustangs.

Frequently Asked Questions

If you are looking for even more information about Mustangs and Camaros, and how they differ, we’re here to help. Below are some frequently asked questions about Mustangs and Camaros.

What are Mustangs and Camaros best known for?

Mustangs are best known for being the most successful cars from Ford. Camaros are best known for their speed.

Which car is more reliable?

The Camaro is more reliable than the Mustang because of its superior safety features. The Camaro ranked higher than the Mustang in safety.

Which car is faster?

It depends on how far you’re going. Car and Driver tested the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 against the Camaro ZL1 1LE. The Camaro was the quickest to 60 mph by 0.2 second, 3.4 seconds versus 3.6.

However, the Mustang beat the Camaro to 100 mph by 0.3 second, and at 150 mph the gap widened to more than 4 seconds.

Which car is cheaper?

The Camaro is the cheaper of the two, with an average starting price of $25,000. The Mustang starts at $27,205, but can go as high as $70,300.

When was each car the most popular?

The most popular year for Camaros was 1969. The most popular year for Mustangs was 1966.

How long does each car last mileage-wise?

Both can last up to 200,000 miles if they are taken care of and maintained properly. That is the equivalent of 15 to 20 years.

So, which is better — Mustang or Camaro?

Both Mustang and Camaro have great qualities. The Ford Mustang is more affordable than the Chevy Camaro, but the Camaro has cheaper insurance rates.

It’s hard to choose which one is better. As discussed earlier, there are pros and cons to these vehicles that, depending on you, can make or break each car.

Based on what has been shown, however, it appears that the Chevy Camaro is slightly superior to the Ford Mustang. It has better safety features and, as a result, lower costs for insurance.

However, don’t misunderstand. The Ford Mustang is a great vehicle, and owners of a Mustang should be pleased with their purchase. There will always be a contest between Ford and Chevy. Right now, Chevy is winning. That might change as the years go on. Only time will tell who will ultimately win this battle.

Peyton Leonard writes and researches for the auto insurance comparison site, AutoInsurance.org. Peyton enjoys informing drivers about various car brands and which ones will cost them more to insure and repair.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]