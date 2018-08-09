/Ford Celebrates Production of 10 Millionth Mustang at Flat Rock

With a name that is known around the world, a cool badge, and quite a few movie roles under its belt, the Ford Mustang is more than just a car. As Ford puts it, it’s a “cultural icon.” That is why the production of the 10 Millionth Mustang is something worth celebrating.

Well, the 10 millionth milestone is a cause for celebration in pretty much anything… apart from genocide perhaps. And when the milestone object is something like the Mustang, that occasion is extra special. Ford marked the production of the 10 Millionth Mustang in style with gatherings of employees at the Dearborn headquarters and its Flat Rock Assembly Plant, including flyovers from three WWII-era P-51 Mustang fighter planes. There was a parade of Mustangs from every generation honoring the car’s 54-year history.

The 10 Millionth Mustang is a 2019 GT V8 with 460 horsepower and a six-speed manual gearbox in Wimbledon White. If you’re wondering now why the milestone car is finished in such a dull color, well, that’s because the first-ever Mustang to roll off the assembly line in 1964 was the same color and model, only with a three-speed gearbox and a 164-hp V8.

“Mustang is the heart and soul of this company and a favorite around the world,” said Jim Farley, president of global markets, Ford Motor Company. “I get the same thrill seeing a Mustang roll down a street in Detroit, London or Beijing that I felt when I bought my first car – a 1966 Mustang coupe that I drove across the country as a teenager. Mustang is a smile-maker in any language.”

