/The Only Kona Blue Mustang Bullitt to be Raffled for Charity

Continuing a custom that is now well-established among American car makers, Ford is giving away another one-of-a-kind vehicle to benefit a charity. The Kona Blue Mustang Bullitt, which is the only new Bullitt Mustang in this color, is poised to help benefit Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

To be clear, Ford is not giving away this Kona Blue Mustang Bullitt, but raffling it. At the 2018 Woodward Dream Cruise Ford and JDRF started selling up to 60,000 raffle tickets at $10 each, and it will go on until November 9. A winner will be announced on November 13, and as he drives away in his dream car all the money raised from the raffle will be handed over to the Foundation. Pretty cool.

The one-off Kona Blue Mustang Bullitt also features unique gray wheel and blue stitching throughout the cabin. Being a Bullitt means the car is powered by a performance-tuned 5.0-liter V8 developing 480 horsepower, giving it a top speed of 163 mph. Other highlights of the vehicle include minimal badging, a blacked-out grille and special white cue ball shifter. And you still don’t know about where this car came from, well, it’s an homage to the 1968 Mustang fastback from the classic thriller “Bullitt” and it gets its production Dark Highland Green paint job from that movie car.

You can try your luck to own this Kona Blue Bullitt by getting a raffle tickets online at www.onecause.com/jdrfbullitt

