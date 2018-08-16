/50th Anniversary Mustang Cobra Jet Revealed – Mid-8 1/4 Mile

If you have a hard time deciphering the title, that means the new 2019 50th Anniversary Mustang Cobra Jet does the quarter-mile in the mid-eight-second range. The turnkey racer, as its name clearly suggests, pays homage to the original Cobra Jet made in 1968.

As you would expect from something called the Cobra Jet, this super special Mustang has some beefy specs. The engine powering this wild pony is a 5.2-liter version of the V8 you find in the GT Mustang, boosted with a man-sized 3.0 liter Whipple supercharger. Other highlights include a 9-inch solid rear axle, two-way coil-over shocks with adjustable ride height and a low-drag disc brake system from Strange Engineering as well as a four-link rear suspension with antiroll and panhard bars.

And of course you get NHRA-certified safety roll cage, FIA-certified seats and anniversary-badged racing wheels, plus exclusive 50th Anniversary graphics and badging. As for colors, your choices are limited to Race Red or Oxford White. The car itself is limited to 68 units, each starting at $130,000 MSRP. The new Cobra Jet makes its public debut this weekend at the 2018 Woodward Dream Cruise.

“From the very first Mustang Cobra Jets dominating the 1968 NHRA Winternationals to our modern-day racers, the Ford Performance Parts team continues to build on Cobra Jet’s success at the track over five decades,” said Eric Cin, global director, Ford Performance Parts. “This has inspired generations of Mustang fans to create their own performance machines for the street.”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]